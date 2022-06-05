The dermatologist who made the disease visible in Puerto Rico ‘I don’t have hidradenitis, but I live with it’

Her colleagues know her as a teacher of respect and passion for the care of HS patients.

Dr. Alma Cruz, MD, is a dermatologist and founder of the Clinical Outpatient Science Program for hidradenitis suppurativa at the University of Puerto Rico Medical Sciences Campus. Photo: Journal of Medicine and Public Health. Glorianis Valentine.

“I don’t suffer from it, but I live with it. I know there is still a long way to go, and I am glad that this activity has been carried out, not just for the medical part, but for the patients, because you are the one who has to empower yourself with your condition,” he said. The Dr.. Alma cruisewho has received recognition for his work, and which today puts on the map of education and media hidradenitisIt is a condition that affects the mental and physical health of affected patients.

“We all have to educate ourselves: patients, the medical population and the general population about what the condition is. Let’s see how we can recognize this condition earlier; so medical colleagues must have hidradenitis within our differential diagnosis to be able to make an early diagnosis,” this is The words that marked the battle Dr.. Alma cruisea dermatologist and medical school professor with over twenty years of teaching experience.

As part of the awareness month, Dr. Alma Cruz confirmed that this condition is more prevalent in women than in men, and that it appears more often during puberty, and for this reason she will not abandon her efforts to support patients. .

See also Artificial neuron network for autism study Dr. Alma Cruz was moved by the words of her patients and colleagues. Photo: Journal of Medicine and Public Health. Glorianis Valentine. Team of professionals who participated in the symposium: identification of hidradenitis suppurativa. Photo: Journal of Medicine and Public Health. Glorianis Valentine. A team of specialists who directed patients. Photo: Journal of Medicine and Public Health. Glorianis Valentine. Seminar participants: learning about hidradenitis suppurativa. Photo: Journal of Medicine and Public Health. Glorianis Valentine. Specialists and patients at the symposium: recognition of hidradenitis suppurativa. Photo: Journal of Medicine and Public Health. Glorianis Valentine.

“It is more common in women than in men, 3 to 1, and is usually diagnosed between 20 and 30 years of age. There is usually a peak in patients by 50 years of age, but it is lower. However, studies show that there is a delay from the time the onset of Status to a time when the diagnosis that says effectively can be obtained hidradenitisHe explained that this could take 7 to 10 years.

Throughout her career, the specialist has led many research and patient care movements, emphasizing the need to prepare Puerto Rican data, “We don’t need to export data, which we always see, but rather real data from to be able to fight for more access to treatment, Which we don’t have now,” Dr. Cruz said.

patients thank dr. Alma cruise

In the middle of the event, patients who had the opportunity to participate with Dr.. Alma cruiseThey expressed their gratitude and described her as an angel who came into their lives to support them in the midst of a new life process.

Patient, Joanna Oliveiras, exclusively told the Journal of Medicine and Public Health the confidence she feels with Dr.. Alma cruiseAnd he admits that he was the only person who showed him his injuries.

“She is an angel to us, I came to her hands and another dermatologist referred her, but since I met her she is the only doctor I have shown her the lesions, which I feel comfortable with. With her knowledge, dedication and dedication, she carries patients in her heart,” said Oliveiras.

For her part, Adeline Pagan, the mother of one of the patients, expressed her gratitude. “Dr. Alma Cruz is an asset to my daughter, she is a patient, and the support group. He is a committed person to the residents hidradenitis We are grateful for all the work he does and we know he will.”

to the end, Lorna GarciaSick hidradenitissaid that Dr.. Alma cruise She saved her life, “Doctor, you know I love you, you saved my life and without you I couldn’t move my arm.”

Learn more about contributions Dr.. Alma cruise