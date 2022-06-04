June 5, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

The College of Health Sciences graduates more than 100 new nurses | Ceuta TV | Ceuta News

The College of Health Sciences graduates more than 100 new nurses | Ceuta TV | Ceuta News

Zera Pearson June 5, 2022 1 min read

Lots of feelings, sometimes even tears, for the joy of completing school and entering the nursing profession. All surrounded by family and friends who filled the campus building plaza.

[Img #82728]

The 2018 class featured starting their training before the pandemic, and completing it afterward, so they spent their toughest moments preparing to become nursing professionals. Something, after some initial hesitation, allowed them to operate in COVID areas, during the most difficult and uncertain times of the pandemic, according to the dean, Mila Olmedo.

[Img #82742]

Setting “on the ground” allowed them, in the dean’s opinion, to get better training thanks to having to face training as a nurse under the circumstances. Important conclusions were drawn from the experience of this promotion, which changed the way nursing is taught.

[Img #82729]

Learning is actually done using simulation, where students are faced with exercises with puppets or actors, in which they have to respond to situations that seem real, but without the risk of any harm,

[Img #82734]

116 new graduates, in addition to being nurses, will be ambassadors of the College of Ceuta wherever they go.

[Img #82747]

See also  Foods that increase your physical and emotional health

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Meet the woman from La Plata who will receive an international medal in the social sciences

June 4, 2022 Zera Pearson
4 min read

Maciej Lowenstein, the physicist who loved jazz

June 4, 2022 Zera Pearson
3 min read

NASA: The date for the presentation of the first images of the James Webb Telescope – science – life

June 4, 2022 Zera Pearson

You may have missed

1 min read

Víctor Brahiar Sánchez is a US citizen and recently returned to the country

June 5, 2022 Winston Hale
1 min read

The College of Health Sciences graduates more than 100 new nurses | Ceuta TV | Ceuta News

June 5, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Hector Herrera points out that Mexican players “need to be a bit more brilliant”

June 5, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
3 min read

The oil light on the dashboard lights up: the five things you should check

June 4, 2022 Zera Pearson