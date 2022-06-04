The College of Health Sciences graduates more than 100 new nurses | Ceuta TV | Ceuta News

Lots of feelings, sometimes even tears, for the joy of completing school and entering the nursing profession. All surrounded by family and friends who filled the campus building plaza.

The 2018 class featured starting their training before the pandemic, and completing it afterward, so they spent their toughest moments preparing to become nursing professionals. Something, after some initial hesitation, allowed them to operate in COVID areas, during the most difficult and uncertain times of the pandemic, according to the dean, Mila Olmedo.

Setting “on the ground” allowed them, in the dean’s opinion, to get better training thanks to having to face training as a nurse under the circumstances. Important conclusions were drawn from the experience of this promotion, which changed the way nursing is taught.

Learning is actually done using simulation, where students are faced with exercises with puppets or actors, in which they have to respond to situations that seem real, but without the risk of any harm,

116 new graduates, in addition to being nurses, will be ambassadors of the College of Ceuta wherever they go.