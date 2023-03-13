Watch Pachuca vs. Monterrey LIVE via Fox Sports LIVE: Schedules, TV Channels and Game Streaming via Claro Sports FREE Clausura 2023 Liga MX Supporters | videos | line up | Mexico

They meet again! Great game coming up at Estadio Miguel Hidalgo on September 11th MX League. Pachuca against. monterey Compete LIVE and LIVE today, Sunday, March 12th from 7:05 PM (Mexican time) and 8:05 PM (Peruvian time) and will be broadcast on Internet TV on FOX Sports signals. Both teams are fighting over the top of the Clausura 2023 tournament, so an important showdown is coming because neither of them wants to lose points along the way. Check schedules, channels, lineups and other details, in this special offer that Depor has prepared for you.

“Tuzos” recovered from two defeats in the last duel against America. It was a resounding 3-0 thanks to goals from Lopez, Hernandez and De La Rosa. At the moment, Pachuca is in fourth place with 19 units in 10 contested dates. They won six matches, drew one and lost the other three.

Meanwhile, the Rayados are in first place with 25 points in 10 days. They are the best team in the tournament and are four points ahead of their closest rivals, Tigres UANL. Monterrey is a favorite to win the championship, but first it must achieve good results in the Miguel Hidalgo stadium.

Whenever they play Pachuca vs. Monterey?

Pachuca vs. Monterrey is scheduled to start on Sunday, March 12th 7:05 p.m (time in Mexico). It will be one of the most important matches of Day 11 of the Clausura 2023 tournament. “Tuzos” could become the second team to beat the leader in the tournament.

Where to see Pachuca vs. Monterrey by Liga MX?

If you want to follow the match between Pachuca vs. Monterrey you have several options. The two main ones are FOX Sports and Claro Sports. Remember that you can also see it by Afizzionados. You can also catch up on the most complete minute-by-minute on the Depor website. Set your time and don’t miss this great duel.

Pachuca vs. Monterey: potential for compatibility

Pachuca: Oscar Ostari, Kevin Alvarez, Oscar Murillo, Gustavo Cabral, Mauricio Isis; Jesus Hernandez, Javier Lopez, Luis Chavez; Roberto de la Rosa, Eric Sanchez, Aviles Hurtado.

Monterey: Esteban Andrada Stefan Medina, Victor Guzman, Sebastian Vegas, Jesus Gallardo; Luis Romo, Celso Ortiz, Arturo Gonzalez; Rodrigo Aguirre, German Bertrim, Rogelio Funes Mori.

