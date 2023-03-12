March 12, 2023

Mexico vs. United States live on Fox Sports and Imagen TV for the 2023 World Baseball Classic | Schedules, broadcast channels, where to watch the match online for free | videos | Total Sports

Cassandra Curtis March 12, 2023 2 min read

Mexico vs. United State They meet on Sunday, March 12, for the second day of the World Baseball Classic in Phoenix, Arizona, at MLB Diamondbacks Stadium. The game will be broadcast on TUDN and Fox Sports signals. Find out what time they play, Mexico’s team, the calendar, and more about this important commitment. Also, in El Comercio you will find minute by minute with all incidents in real time.

When will it be mexico vs. United State

The Date 02 duel of the 2023 World Baseball Classic between Mexico and the United States will take place on Sunday, March 12, 2023 at MLB Diamondbacks Stadium.

Mexico vs. United States: timelines

  • Mexico – 7:00 pm
  • Peru – 8:00 p.m
  • Ecuador – 8:00 pm
  • Columbia – 8:00 p.m
  • Bolivia – 9:00 pm
  • Venezuela – 9:00 pm
  • Argentina – 10:00 pm
  • Chile – 10:00 pm
  • Uruguay – 10:00 pm
  • Paraguay – 10:00 pm
  • Brazil – 10:00 pm
  • Spain – 2:00 AM (Sunday, March 12)

On which channels to watch Mexico vs. United State

The match between Mexico and the United States on the 02nd of the World Baseball Classic 2023 will be transmitted via the Fox Sports signal, which has the rights to broadcast the tournament for the United States, and it can be followed through Fox, Fox Sports channels. 1, Fox Sports 2, the Fox Sports mobile app. Fox Deportes will present the signal in Spanish.

Mexico players

  • Launchers: Irubel Armenta, Javier Assaad, Manny Barreda, Victor Castaneda, Luis Sessa, Jesus Cruz, Giovanni Gallegos, Felipe Gonzalez, Adrian Martinez, Oliver Perez, Roel Ramirez, Alan Rangel, Gerardo Rios, Wilmer Rios, Joqueho Rumnis, Julio Ureas, Jose Urquidi Cesar Vargas, Taijuan Walker, Samuel Zazueta
  • Receptors: Austin Barnes, Alexander Kirk
  • Interveners: Jonathan Aranda, Joey Meneses, Isaac Paredes, Rudy Tellez, Alan Trejo, Luis Urillas, Roberto Valenzuela
  • gardeners: Randy Arosarina, Jose Cardona, Jaren Duran, Alec Thomas, Alex Verdugo
  • trainer: Benji Gill
Mexico calendar

  • Colombia vs. Mexico – March 11, 12:30 p.m
  • Mexico vs. United States – March 12, 7:00 p.m
  • Great Britain vs. Mexico – March 14, 7:00 p.m
  • Mexico vs. Canada – March 15, 12:00

