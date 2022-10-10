Votorantim Cimentos is known as a “Health Company” for its culture of health and wellness

Futurantem Cementos Awarded in the “Healthy Company” category of the 4th Prevention Awards corresponding to 2022. These awards, given twice annually, are intended to honor individuals or companies that advocate, encourage, and support in the field of health, safety and wellness – being in the business.

Center photo and left to right: Miguel del Roo, Director of People at Votorantim Cimentos, and Santiago Daz de Frego, Health and Wellbeing Coordinator, receiving the award.

The award is a tribute to the strategy of Votorantim Cimentos, which considers safety, health and well-being at work as one of its main objectives. A business commitment that promotes safe and healthy behaviors in the workforce with the goal of achieving a good work environment and a better quality of life for employees.

To this end, Votorantim Cimentos has established the Wellbeing Committee, which is made up of part of the management team and led by CEO, Alan Sviter. This body is responsible for approving and supervising activities, as well as evaluating results with a view to suggesting areas for improvement.

Moreover, Votorantim Cimentos is a Spanish company committed to the Luxembourg Declaration, which is promoted by the European Network for the Promotion of Health at Work. This declaration is the most important European document on health promotion strategies in the workplace and implies the commitment of a company or organization to accept and implement the essential objectives of health promotion at work.

As a result, the company has been distinguished by the National Institute for Safety and Health at Work (Department of Labor) as a ‘Healthy and Sustainable Company in Health Promotion at Work’, the highest official recognition bestowed in our country in these things.

For Miguel del Rio, Director of People at Votorantim Cimentos Spain, this award honors us as one of the organizations most committed to the health of the people who make up it and their environment and encourages us to continue to improve well-being and the work environment as a company priority.