Vittelson arrested Canelo Alvarez for insulting Golovkin at a press conference

done The first confrontation of the fight between cinnamon Alvarez s Gennady Golovkinwho for more than a minute sparked tension face-to-face and ended up exploding during the subsequent press conference, with the Mexican stopping nothing against Kazakhstan.

After keeping their eyes like real wrestlers, during the questions run by the promoter Eddie HearnHe highlighted the forced questioning of whether this was a personal battle for the two of them. In the corner of Saul The answer was automatic and he agreed to all possible words.

Among his most notable statements, they highlighted two insults towards GGGWell, in addition to calling it “two-sided” and emphasizing that it’s a personal struggle, the guy from Guadalajara confirmed that Golovkin “he’s a fool‘ or ‘moron’ or even ‘suspended ***’, depending on which translation each one wants to give, of which some criticism was immediately leveled against cinnamon.

How could it be otherwise, David Fattelson He was one of the first to criticize the position of the Mexican fighter, coinciding with sayings Golovkin Where fighting is just part of the sport and He mentioned that taking him to a personal level would lose his advantage.

“Canelo’s worst mistake is to take the third fight with Gennady Golovkin on a personal level … and this means losing all his visible advantages …”

And those are the words cinnamon Alvarez They were quite frank about the feel of the fight, with the guy from Guadalajara asserting that Golovkin “talked a lot” about the real winner of the two previous fights, as he considered himself victorious in both.

“It’s personal to me. I am who I am. I don’t pretend to be someone else or say things in the media etc. in other places. “It’s personal to me because he said a lot of things,” Syll said in part of his speech during the press conference.

And if that wasn’t enough, cinnamon He fired the following insults at the Kazakh in connection with his speech abroad:

“I can’t wait to be in the ring. He’s two different people, pretending to be a cool guy, but he’s not. He’s an idiot, that’s what he is. He pretends to be a good boy, but he talks a lot in other places about shit*”

Looking at those words, he was the one who acted more rationally, at least before the media made their first press appearance Gennady Golovkin and his team, as they recognized the Mexican’s boxing legacy and recent successes; However, they denied that the fight was personal and “thrown the ball” into the Aztec corner.

“(cinnamon) He said it’s personal and I know it. I also know who I am But if you have a problem against me, I think It’s your problem, not mine Because I talked about what happened in those two battles.”

fighting between Canelo Alvarez s Gennady Golovkin It will be September 17, 2022 next in T-Mobile Arena from Las Vegas, The location where the previous battles between the two took place.

In the first of them, which occurred in 2017, the referees scored a draw, while in the rematch a year later, cinnamon He won by split decision, an outcome that was not well received by his fiercest critics.

