The mystery revealed: Find out who has the most money between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor

The world of boxing sets its eyes for these hours on one of the most surprising information that has emerged in recent times. Possible bankruptcy Floyd Mayweather Jr. It astounded millions of his followers and sparked an endless wave of rumors. in this line, It is worth comparing the wealth of the American with that of Conor McGregor.

According to several specialized portals, Floyd Mayweather Jr. He has a legacy of $1,100 million, while the Irish reaped from his performance in mixed martial arts, about $200 million in US currency. This is a revelation Former world champion They were highly commented on across the platforms.

Floyd Mayweather has no losses in his career

It is important to mention that Born in Grand RapidsIn addition to the money he made from very large wallets in the world of boxing, he has been able to build a business outside of sports, especially on social media. For his part, Conor McGregor invested part of his fortune in nightclubs, although he has not yet achieved the expected success.

Amidst rumors indicating that both Floyd Mayweather Jr. As the UFC superstars may face each other again in the near future, comparisons between these two fighters are the order of the day. There is no doubt that they both generate fortunes in their different spaces and together they can break all records.

The first confrontation between Mayweather and McGregor

On August 26, 2017 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, the American and Irish entered the ring for the first time. After announcing that this fight would be conducted professionally and according to the rules of boxing, the American tried to show locals and outsiders that no man could beat him.

Floyd Mayweather has 50 professional wins.

In the tenth round and thanks to a technical knockout, Floyd Mayweather Jr. He took the fight and all the glory. Years have passed and Conor McGregor intends to use this opportunity again. Neither of them arrived in good shape, so whoever succeeds expects to reorient the present, full of difficulties.