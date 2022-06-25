June 26, 2022

The mystery revealed: Find out who has the most money between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor

Cassandra Curtis June 25, 2022 2 min read

The world of boxing sets its eyes for these hours on one of the most surprising information that has emerged in recent times. Possible bankruptcy Floyd Mayweather Jr. It astounded millions of his followers and sparked an endless wave of rumors. in this line, It is worth comparing the wealth of the American with that of Conor McGregor.

According to several specialized portals, Floyd Mayweather Jr. He has a legacy of $1,100 million, while the Irish reaped from his performance in mixed martial arts, about $200 million in US currency. This is a revelation Former world champion They were highly commented on across the platforms.

Floyd Mayweather has no losses in his career

It is important to mention that Born in Grand RapidsIn addition to the money he made from very large wallets in the world of boxing, he has been able to build a business outside of sports, especially on social media. For his part, Conor McGregor invested part of his fortune in nightclubs, although he has not yet achieved the expected success.

