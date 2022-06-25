“We came for me, I have to play”

2022-06-25

The Real Madrid He managed to get the 14th Champions League after winning the minimum number of Liverpool In Paris. Much of this feat is due to saving CourtoisGoals Benzema And to the great offers of Rodrigo.

Rodrygo reveals why he rejected Barcelona when everything was ready

The Brazilian striker was the hero who gave life to Real Madrid Chelsea s Manchester In the second leg of the quarter-finals and semi-finals. Against the Blues he jumped onto the field and scored a goal that led to the advance to the next. before the team GuardiolaHe entered as a substitute again and scored two goals that led them to the final.

Due to its great performance, Rodrigo He was excited to be a key player against Liverpool, but only watched the action in just three minutes. This anger was born with Carlo Ancelotti.

In a match of this intensity, a simple mistake can cost the title, so the Italian coach, who knows the competition well, was slow to move the pieces, which annoyed the striker.