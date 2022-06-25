“We came for me, I have to play”

2022-06-25
The Real Madrid He managed to get the 14th Champions League after winning the minimum number of Liverpool In Paris. Much of this feat is due to saving CourtoisGoals Benzema And to the great offers of Rodrigo.
The Brazilian striker was the hero who gave life to Real Madrid Chelsea s Manchester In the second leg of the quarter-finals and semi-finals. Against the Blues he jumped onto the field and scored a goal that led to the advance to the next. before the team GuardiolaHe entered as a substitute again and scored two goals that led them to the final.
Due to its great performance, Rodrigo He was excited to be a key player against Liverpool, but only watched the action in just three minutes. This anger was born with Carlo Ancelotti.
In a match of this intensity, a simple mistake can cost the title, so the Italian coach, who knows the competition well, was slow to move the pieces, which annoyed the striker.
“It was a tough match for me because of everything I did in the semi-finals, I was eager to join. I am sure if I played more time I would score a goal. I had that feeling inside of me. Rodrigo In an interview with Paula de Vese about what he felt in Paris.
“I was eager to get in, until the end of the match I started fighting with Ancelotti. I told him: I have to play, I have to play. He said: Don’t worry, I’ll put you in your place”, said the young player.
Rodrigo He continued his story, assuring that the conversation with the coach became more and more tense: “Master, shall I not play? Ancelotti replied: Calm down, we have to close. The match was 1-0 and at times I wanted to close the team a little bit more.”
