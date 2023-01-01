Vinicius Junior has been charged against La Liga after being subjected to racist abuse

EFE Agency

Vinicius Jr Real Madrid striker, deplore This Saturday La Liga negativity after the racist insults he received by some of the fans present at Jose Zorrilla Stadium, during the match Between his team and Real Valladolid

“Racists keep going to the stadiums And see the largest club in the world up close and LaLiga continues without doing anything… ”, the Brazilian reassured on his Twitter account, and then added:“ I will continue with my head held high and celebrate my victories and those of Madrid. In the end it’s my fault.”

The moment came when the Brazilian was preparing to leave area In the 88th minute l Luka Modric. Viene left the field behind Courtois’ goal When Benzema scored the final 0-2. The celebration of “20” had the stands erupting.

Some fans accused the Brazilian qualify asSon of a bitch, bastard and blackAs we saw in the videos that were broadcast on social networks. Vinicius even kicked things that fell on the field and brought them back to the stands.

The Brazilian has already faced this situation last season in Real Madrid’s visit to Mallorca s in this campaignBefore the derby match against Atletico Madrid When there were about 500 Atlético fans who were in the players’ arrival area They sang “You’re a monkey, Vinicius you’re a monkey.”! “.

The Madrid Public Prosecutor’s Office has archived the open investigation As for these racist chants before the derby match played last September, because although he described them as “unpleasant” and “disrespectful”, he maintained that they were thrown in the context of “maximum competition”, and that they “only lasted a few seconds”. And they did not constitute a crime.