Dani Alves accused of sexual assault in Spain

Editorial Mediotiempo

Barcelona, ​​Spain. / 12.31.2022 17:36:19

Daniel Alves immersed in scandal in Spainafter it is indicated sexual assault By a woman who claims she was assaulted in a bar located in Medina Barcelonawhere the right side of cougars He spends his vacation after the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

the policeman Investigate the case that occurred Friday 30th December in the party room Tussett Street Where a woman claims she was groped without her consent by the 39-year-old Brazilian footballer.

According to the version of events obtained by the Spanish media ABC, Elvis He put his hand in a woman’s underwear Touch her without her consent. And prompted that person to alert his comrades who helped him contact the security guards out of place to take action on this issue.

The property security responded to the woman’s call and implemented the protocol according to these situations and They called the policewhich opened an investigation against Daniel Alves. On the other hand, it was reported that the woman was transferred to a hospital to be transferred Medically reviewed And then submit their complaint.

The news outlet clarified that he has been in contact with close people Daniel AlvesThe people who told them that “Nothing happened”But they explained that he was present that day at the scene.

Daniel Alves expected in cougars to do pre-season. However, the club has not made any official announcement before The absence of a football player Which has a valid contract in the first half of 2023.