Former Real Spain coach ‘Potro’ Gutierrez celebrates his first title with Mexico’s Cruz Azul

2022-12-31

Raul Potro Gutierrez He started seeing the light in football Mexico Under the leadership of blue cross, The club he came to as a caretaker coach and after his good work he settled into the position as a junior.

Yesterday the Aztec coach was crowned champion in light blue and defeated Chivas del Guadalajara the Mexico Cup 2022. goals of Alexis Gutierrez Based on Gonzalo Carneiro Crusolinus raised the cup.

The match was exciting and in one of the first matches of the match, Alejandro Mayorga Put the serve in the center of the area, but the goalkeeper Jesus crown came before Santiago Ormino Leg stretch

Chivas It was nothing short of a wonderful goal when Pavel Perez He finished a shot after that Jesus Chapo Sanchez Access to highlight the online service in the background.

the blue cross I stepped on the metronome and Uriel Antona He took advantage of the fact that the ball fell to his feet to enter the sorting area, although his shot went wide for a corner kick.