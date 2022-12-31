Former Real Spain coach ‘Potro’ Gutierrez celebrates his first title with Mexico’s Cruz Azul

2022-12-31
Raul Potro Gutierrez He started seeing the light in football Mexico Under the leadership of blue cross, The club he came to as a caretaker coach and after his good work he settled into the position as a junior.
More: Memo Ochoa forgets about Liga MX and goes to Europe at 37!
Yesterday the Aztec coach was crowned champion in light blue and defeated Chivas del Guadalajara the Mexico Cup 2022. goals of Alexis Gutierrez Based on Gonzalo Carneiro Crusolinus raised the cup.
The match was exciting and in one of the first matches of the match, Alejandro Mayorga Put the serve in the center of the area, but the goalkeeper Jesus crown came before Santiago Ormino Leg stretch
Chivas It was nothing short of a wonderful goal when Pavel Perez He finished a shot after that Jesus Chapo Sanchez Access to highlight the online service in the background.
the blue cross I stepped on the metronome and Uriel Antona He took advantage of the fact that the ball fell to his feet to enter the sorting area, although his shot went wide for a corner kick.
Everything started to change blue cross when Alexis Gutierrez He drove and cut for an impossible shot at my hand Miguel Jimenez in the 67th minute ‘and thus put themselves ahead.
The Light Blues scored 0-2 after that Christian Tabeau run away and lose the ball, Gonzalo Carneiro He retrieved it and took out the boot, which had slipped off a goalkeeper Chivas.
Thus, with a score of 2-0, the team was led by the former coach of Royal Spainthe Colt Gutierrezwon the title, and although it was friendly and in pre-season, the club is confident before the start of the season MX League.
blue cross will visit Xolos From Tijuana On match day 1 of MX League For Clausura 2023 on Sunday, January 8, while Chivas will face a plan From monterey As a visitor on the seventh Saturday of the same month next year.
“Bacon ninja. Travel advocate. Writer. Incurable pop culture expert. Evil zombie geek. Lifelong coffee scholar. Alcohol specialist.”
More Stories
Barcelona receives Espanyol at the Camp Nou with the aim of returning to the fore
Aris Salonica confirms the injury of Honduras Luis Palma, how long will he be out of the field?
Eleven lions! Veliko Bonović warning for Cruz Azul before the Sky Cup final