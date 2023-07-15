Vice President of the Academy of Sciences will participate in the high-level political forum for sustainable development at the United Nations

13

City of Carrier, Ste Sunday-Dr. Modesto Cruz, Vice President of the Academy of Sciences of the Dominican Republic (ACRD), will represent the Dominican Republic at Science Day at the High Level Political Forum for Sustainable Development (HLPF) at United Nations Headquarters in New York, this Saturday. July 15, 2023.

Science Day is a special event organized within the framework of the High Level Political Forum, which aims to provide an informal space for decision makers, scientists and other stakeholders to discuss the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) based on science.

This event is expected to provide a unique opportunity to exchange views on potential strategies to accelerate the implementation of the SDGs in an evidence-based, strategic and effective manner.

Important scientific findings, methodologies and tools that can support evidence-based decision-making for the SDGs will be presented at the event.

In addition, it will seek to inform the upcoming Sustainable Development Goals Summit 2023 and Future Summit 2024.

The main objective is to advocate for action towards the 2023 High-Level Political Forum and the Sustainable Development Goals Summit in September, recognizing that effectiveness is the focus, not perfection.

Science Day is jointly organized by the International Council for Science, the Stockholm Environment Institute, the United Nations Development Programme, the Sustainable Development Solutions Network and the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs.

Science Day at HLPF 2023 will be a great space to share knowledge, experiences and innovative solutions that drive progress towards a sustainable future.

The Dominican Republic is proud to be represented at this event and looks forward to contributing effectively and meaningfully to the global dialogue on sustainable development.

Cruz is currently the Director of the Institute of Microbiology and Parasitology of the Autonomous University of Santo Domingo (UASD).