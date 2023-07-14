Innovation and Excellence: UPAEP introduces a significant update in its academic structure

The university is preparing to meet the educational challenges of the future and is strengthening its academic structure with the clear aim of continuing to provide quality training.

After announcing the new appointments, UPAEP announced that the Academic Vice-Chancellor’s Office will undergo a restructuring, in order to meet Mexico’s future challenges, especially in the educational field.

Among the notable changes, it was announced that there would now only be six deans in the institution, the deans of engineering, medical sciences, and business remained as they had been until now, while the creation of three new deans was announced: the dean of life and health sciences, a merger of the previous deans of health sciences and health sciences. Biology. Deanship of Humanities and Social Sciences, which will unify the previous Deanship of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences programs in addition to adding a bachelor’s degree in languages, education and cultural diversity and a master’s degree in language teaching and the interaction of cultures. Finally, the Dean of Creative Sciences, which will include programs such as Architecture, Animation, Digital Arts, Design, Visual Innovation, Strategy, Advertising, Communications, Digital Media, Film and Audiovisual Production.

In addition, the Office of the Deputy Academic Director will be strengthened through the strategic integration of the Directorate of Distance Roads, and the coordination of the intercultural and language offer will be responsible for the Directorate of Linguistic Studies.

The Directorate of Training, Culture and Leadership will continue to provide training, cultural and sports activities to the university community. On the other hand, the integration of the Space Projects Department, which is responsible for strengthening the strategic commitment to space projects that led the university to the most prestigious international exhibitions, was announced.

To promote educational innovation projects and academic quality, the areas of the Directorate of Educational Innovation and Academic Development, and the University Academic Vice-Chancellor for Quality Assurance have been created.

In the coming weeks, work will be done to integrate the different teams with the aim of ensuring an enthusiastic and fruitful transition for all.

It is important to note that these appointments and changes to the structure of the Vice-Academy will take effect from August 1, 2023.

To consult the official statement click here.