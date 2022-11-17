70th edition Miss Venezuela 2022 He reached his last concert on November 16th After all, 24 young men competed for the long-awaited crown and became the next representative of their country. The beauty pageant Chose aa as the winner Diana Silvawhich would be her country’s nominee Miss Universe 2023.

Miss Venezuela 2022 live: minute by minute of the final Diana Silva, Miss Venezuela 2022 This was the icing on the cake Diana Silva at Miss Venezuela 2022. The model was very excited, while receiving applause from the audience. Who won the title of Miss Venezuela 2022? winner in Miss Venezuela 2022 was Diana SilvaMiss Capital District. The model overtook Andrea Rubio, Miss Portuguesa, who was also one of the favorites on social networks. Who qualified for the Miss Venezuela 2022 finals? The following participants were excluded from the final stage: Andrea Romero Follow Favorite

Andrea Romero Follow Favorite

Daniela Malev (Amacuru Delta) Amanda Dudamel prepares to present her crown as the new Miss Venezuela Miss Venezuela 2022 has reached its final stage. Amanda Dudamel, last year's queen, entered with the tiara that the winner of this remake will soon wear. Sylvester Dangonde makes everyone dance at the Miss Venezuela 2022 pageant Venezuelan singer Sylvester Dangond appeared on stage Miss Venezuela 2022 To give a small concert. The artist performed his best songs, including "Marry me", which made the audience scream with emotion. The five winners of the Miss Venezuela 2022 pageant with former Queen Amanda Dudamel After the question round, the finalists made it to the final stage of the program Miss Venezuela 2022 They took a group photo with last year's queen, Amanda Dudamel, who was dressed in a gorgeous purple dress. What did Miss Portuguesa answer in the round of questions? Andrea Rubio Portuguese MissHe answered a question about how he received criticism on social networks. She called on people to use these platforms responsibly and to inspire others. He received applause from the audience present. See also Fans are increasingly concerned about Adamari López The round of questions to the semi-finals begins Former Miss Venezuela queens put questions to the five semi-finalists through videos. The five winners of the Miss Venezuela 2022 contest: This is a list 5 finalists for the Miss Venezuela 2022 contestOnly one of them will be the winner:

Kathryn Bellew (Amazon, $13) Miss Venezuela is a trend in social networks Miss Venezuela has become a trend on Twitter. Many fans of the competition revealed their favorites tonight, while a large group of viewers communicated with the live broadcast on YouTube and expressed their comments on the development of the competition. Miss Venezuela 2022 has qualified for the semi-finals This is the list of the ten semi-finalists for Miss Venezuela 2022: Lizzie Gonzales (merida)

When is Miss Venezuela 2022?

The much-anticipated beauty pageant will take place next Wednesday, November 16, at Polyhedron in Caracas. This event marks an important date for the country, because after nine years it will not be held in the studio of Finvision.

Miss Venezuela 2022 schedule. Photo: Twitter

Who are the official candidates for Miss Venezuela?

The Winner of Miss Venezuela 2022 He will be selected from among 24 women who will participate in the competitions. Know who they are:

Catherine Bellew, Miss Amazonas

Mariangel Tovar, Miss Anzoategui

Luisana Siso, Miss Apure

Jessica Alemo, Miss Aragua

Jennifer Bodin, Miss Barinas

Ana Elena Erazo, Miss Bolivar

Loreno Budinski, Miss Carabobo

Linamar Naddaf Wehbe, Miss Cojedes

Daniela Malave, Miss Delta Amacuru

Diana Silva, Miss Capital District

Lilibeth Sanchez, Miss Falcon

Alessandra Marubeni, Miss Guarico

Andrea Romero, Miss La Guaira

Zarin Loyo, Miss Lara

Lizzie Gonzalez, Miss Merida

Victoria Cruz Gigas Miss Miranda

Alejandra Chasen, Miss Monagas

Sharon Frontado Miss Nueva Sparta

Andrea Rubio, Miss Portuguese

Katiusca Andrade, Miss Sucre

Martha Rodriguez, Miss Tachira

Alessandra Combati, Miss Trujillo

Maro Jimenez Miss Yaracuy

Carla Romero, Miss Zulia.

Miss Venezuela 2022 celebrates its 70th anniversary, and returns to Poliedro de Caracas. Photo: Venevision

Who won the Miss Venezuela title last edition?

Amanda Dudamel Newman23, representative of the Andean region, was the winning person in the Miss Venezuela 2021.

Miss Venezuela 2022: broadcast channel

the event It will be broadcast all the time Venezuela Thanks tag Finvision. However, if you are out of the country and do not want to miss the action, it will be available on Ve Plus TV.

Venevisión will pass Miss Venezuela 2022 to the home crowd. Photo: LR / Venevisión / Miss Venezuela configuration.

How to watch Venevisión LIVE online?

If you don’t want to miss it Miss Venezuela 2022do not separate from the signal Venevision LIVE online. To access, you must enter the site www.venevision.com. Then you should go to the “LIVE TRANSMISSION” option. However, you should keep in mind that streaming will not be available for some countries.

How to watch Ve Plus live TV?

If you want to continue Miss Venezuela 2022 With the Ve Plus TV signal, channel 27 of Movistar must be tuned.

How to watch Miss Venezuela 2022 on YouTube?

The Miss Venezuela 2022 It can also be seen through YouTube through an account Miss Venezuela Channel. In order to watch the live broadcast, you must tune in to the program from the very beginning, which will be broadcast completely free of charge.

Watch Miss Venezuela 2022 on YouTube. Photo: YouTube Capture

Who will lead Miss Venezuela 2022?

The beauty pageant will be chaired by Maite Delgado, Luis Olavarreta, Henriz Silva and José Andrés Padrón.

Where will Miss Venezuela 2022 be held?

This year, the venue chosen for Miss Venezuela 2022 It is multifaceted in Caracas.

El Poliedro de Caracas, where Miss Venezuela 2022 will take place. Photo: Spread

Which queens are chosen in Miss Venezuela?

In this famous competition, in addition to the selection of Miss Venezuela, representatives of the Latin American country will also be selected to participate in other competitions, such as Miss World, Miss International or Miss World.