November 17, 2022

Soccer player Joao Rojas asks journalist Samba Alvarado for her hand in Disney | people | entertainment

Lane Skeldon November 17, 2022

Disney Park was the soccer player’s chosen venue Joao Rojas I ask for the hand of a sports journalist Kristi Alvarado Cabello, known as Samba Alvarado.

Joao Rojas, an Emelec striker, and ‘Samba’ Alvarado, a sports journalist, recount their love and faith.

After about four years of relationship, the couple got engaged in one of the most visited attractions in the world. This was announced by the caller herself in a video she shared on her social networks.

In this you can see how they walk together in the park spaces of Florida, when they pose for a photo with a motto worldwide In the back studios, Rojas takes the opportunity to kneel down with a ring in her hand asking for her hand on November 3, 2022.

“Can you sign me up? I will ask her to marry him.”The footballer is heard telling someone who helped him document the moment, which is shared with his family minutes later.

Congratulatory comments were not missing. He was one of the television personalities who responded to the video Michaela Benbow. “You made me cry with this. Congratulations, Sambita! Love of your life. Be very happy.”“, Wrote.

“How romantic bro!! I congratulate you”said the soccer player Bruno Fides.

“What a lovely little comadrita you deserve to be happy, you deserve such sweet love, I would love to see you like this”expressed by him Dennis Angulo.

“What a congrats!!! I love you beautiful girl God bless youfinished Alexandra Jaramillo. (And the)

