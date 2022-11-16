November 16, 2022

Mariah Carey officially declines the title of 'Queen of Christmas'

November 16, 2022

Mariah Carey will not be able to present herself as the “Queen of Christmas”, as the United States Patent and Trademark Office denied her application to register this title.

The singer’s application was denied after her company failed to respond to another artist’s dissent.

An official mark would have given you the legal right to prevent others from using both the title In music as in merchandise.

Carey also failed in her attempts to trademark the acronym “QOC” (short for Queen of Christmas, Queen of Christmas, in Spanish) and “Christmas Princess”.

