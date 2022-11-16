Mariah Carey officially declines the title of ‘Queen of Christmas’

3 hours

Mariah Carey will not be able to present herself as the “Queen of Christmas”, as the United States Patent and Trademark Office denied her application to register this title.

The singer’s application was denied after her company failed to respond to another artist’s dissent.

An official mark would have given you the legal right to prevent others from using both the title In music as in merchandise.

Carey also failed in her attempts to trademark the acronym “QOC” (short for Queen of Christmas, Queen of Christmas, in Spanish) and “Christmas Princess”.

The superstar has become synonymous with the festive period since the release of his song in 1994. “all I Want for Christmas Is You”(All I want for Christmas is you.)

After completing a 26-year journey, the ubiquitous Christmas classic has finally arrived number one in the list of most streamed songs in the UK in 2020.

Carey’s company, Lotion LLC, filed for a trademark for the holidays last year, which prompted another singer, Elizabeth Chan, to file a lawsuit in August, trying to block her from obtaining the registration.

Christmas investment

The New Yorker named her the “Queen of Christmas” in 2018 and specializes in Christmas music and original Christmas carols, and criticized Chan Curry for trying to monetize Christmas.

image source, Getty Images explained, Carey’s song “All I Want for Christmas Is You” has been downloaded over 1 billion times on Spotify.

"I firmly believe that no one should hold onto anything at Christmas or She monopolized it the way Maria intended to do it forever," Chan said in an interview with Variety in August.

“this is not true. Christmas to all. “It’s meant to be shared, not owned.”

Chan went on to say that Carey was “trying to score this in every way imaginable”, from the music, clothes and alcohol, to “masks, dog collars, everything everywhere”.

She continued, “If you knit a ‘Queen of Christmas’ sweater, you should be able to sell it on Etsy for someone else to buy for their grandmother.”

The singer concluded, “The breadth of records he demanded is insane.”

image source, Getty Images explained, Carey capitalized on the popularity of her song and put her likeness on an array of merchandise sold this holiday season.

Carey failed to respond to Chan’s troubles in time, so she was given the official title, which means knitters all over the world can continue to catch her without fear. for copyright infringement.

The BBC has asked Curry’s team for comment.

Another singer, Darlene Love, has already stated on Facebook that she is the “Queen of Christmas” since before Carey rose to fame.

Love is famous as a Christmas classic “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)” and for covers of hits like “Winter Wonderland” and “White Christmas.”

Earlier this month, news broke that a copyright infringement lawsuit against Carey over her Christmas hit had been dropped, after country singer Andy Stone withdrew his legal suit.

image source, Getty Images explained, Darlene Love, another US Christmas queen, has criticized Mariah Carey’s intentions.

The songwriter — who performs under the name Vince Vance with the band Vince Vance and the Valiants — sued the pop star in June, alleging he co-wrote a song of the same name five years earlier.

Despite the decision, Stone could still sue again.

Christmas came early for Carrie last week when Netflix gifted her an early view of season 5 of “The Crown” at her home as a reward for being a “fan of the series” that tells the story of the royal family. .