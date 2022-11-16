Netflix: A gripping and disturbing series about a serial killer

This production has been on the TV series and movies platform for several weeks and everyone is talking about it.
Netflix It is one of the most popular series and movies platforms adding new content every week. On this occasion, we tell you about Dahmer, the miniseries based on true events is all the rage.
Netflix: The gripping and disturbing miniseries about the true case of a serial killer
Dahmer is among the most chosen by users this weekend and is an outrage because of its plot. It also stars Evan Peters and is directed by Ryan Murphy. It tells the story of the infamous Milwaukee cannibal.
This miniseries depicts, through 10 episodes, the life of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, who committed 13 murders and received 15 life sentences. With amazing clean jumps, he will take us back to his childhood, family, relationships and crimes.
Dahmer’s official summary
The series examines Jeffrey Dahmer’s brutal crimes and systemic failures that allowed one of America’s most notorious serial killers to continue killing for more than 10 years without going into hiding.
Dahmer casts
- Evan Peters as Jeffrey Dahmer
- Richard Jenkins as Lionel Dahmer
- Penelope Ann Miller as Joyce Dahmer
- Niecy Nash as Glenda Cleveland
- Michael learned the role of Kathryn Dahmer
- Sean J. Brown as Tracy Edwards
- Colin Ford as Chaz
Dahmer Official Trailer | Netflix
Don’t miss anything
Receive the latest TV news and more!
It might interest you
“Social media guru. Falls down a lot. Freelance coffee fanatic. Tv enthusiast. Gamer. Web lover. Unapologetic troublemaker.”
Suspension