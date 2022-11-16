Netflix: A gripping and disturbing series about a serial killer

This production has been on the TV series and movies platform for several weeks and everyone is talking about it.

Netflix It is one of the most popular series and movies platforms adding new content every week. On this occasion, we tell you about Dahmer, the miniseries based on true events is all the rage.

Netflix: The gripping and disturbing miniseries about the true case of a serial killer

Dahmer is among the most chosen by users this weekend and is an outrage because of its plot. It also stars Evan Peters and is directed by Ryan Murphy. It tells the story of the infamous Milwaukee cannibal.

This miniseries depicts, through 10 episodes, the life of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, who committed 13 murders and received 15 life sentences. With amazing clean jumps, he will take us back to his childhood, family, relationships and crimes.

Dahmer’s official summary

The series examines Jeffrey Dahmer’s brutal crimes and systemic failures that allowed one of America’s most notorious serial killers to continue killing for more than 10 years without going into hiding.

Dahmer casts

Evan Peters as Jeffrey Dahmer

Richard Jenkins as Lionel Dahmer

Penelope Ann Miller as Joyce Dahmer

Niecy Nash as Glenda Cleveland

Michael learned the role of Kathryn Dahmer

Sean J. Brown as Tracy Edwards

Colin Ford as Chaz

Dahmer Official Trailer | Netflix

Monster Trailer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story | Netflix See also Yizette Cifredo is now running the Miss Universe contest in Puerto Rico



Don’t miss anything Receive the latest TV news and more!