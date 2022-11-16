This is Eva Mendes’ new tattoo that shows she was going to marry Ryan Gosling

EFE Latam Videos

Mexico City, Nov. 15 (EFE). – Before submitting today’s third report to the Special Mechanism for Follow-up on the Question of Ayotzinapa (MESA) of the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR), the organization, Julisa Mantilla, insisted in an interview with EFE on the need not to lose what the State has to offer. In the report, which focused on the period 2019-2022, the Inter-American Commission highly commended the implementation of the Presidential Commission on Truth and Access to Justice in the Ayotzinapa (Kovage) case and the establishment of the Special Investigation and Litigation Unit for the Ayotzinapa (Oilca) case. But he saw the departure of a former specialist prosecutor, Omar Gómez Trejo, from the specialized unit within the Public Prosecutor’s Office (FGR) and controversy over the possible reproduction of false images in the report submitted by Kovage in August as jeopardizing the progress made. . “The establishment of Covaj and UEILCA was an important progress, and it cannot be distorted by what happened. You are reaching progress with a situation that seems favorable, where the Public Prosecutor’s Office (for the case), the Truth Commission is being formed, and what was presented cannot be lost,” who is also considered the relevant decision Memory of truth, justice and women’s rights. In this sense, Mantilla shared that the issue of arrest warrants also bogged down progress. At the end of September, the FGR revoked 21 out of 83 arrest warrants it had requested the previous August against former officials possibly involved in the disappearance of 43 Ayotzinapa students. Of the rest, very few were completed, bypassing the UEILCA and thus creating the instability that ended with the resignation of Gómez Trejo, and with that discord between the families of the students, who had already developed trust with the officials. said the specialized unit. In addition, Mantilla felt that wanting to get sentences “quickly” and seeking a speedy resolution of the case was “wrong”. “It’s not about making a date,” he said, “it’s about achieving as much truth as possible and as much justice as possible,” regardless of the prosecutor’s office, as much evidence as possible and the path to the truth. Reaffirming conclusions The report influences what was previously stated by the Truth and Access to Justice Commission in the case and the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights’ Interdisciplinary Group of Independent Experts (GIEI). He points to the difficulty of handing over documents by the armed forces and state intelligence agencies, delays in complying with arrest warrants, and the need to establish an effective and non-confusing communications policy, among other things. In addition, the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights emphasized, both in the document submitted and in the words of the Chair, the status of Ayotzinaba as a symbolic case and not as an isolated one in a context in which enforced disappearance constitutes one of the major problems in Mexico. “We are very concerned about the practice of enforced disappearances that we have seen in the region, especially in Mexico. I wanted to mention it because the Ayotzinapa case is one that has received a lot of media and international attention and eight years later we still don’t know what happened.” The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights, which has been in the field since 2014, recognizes in the report also the change in the focus of the issue in that the victims are the center, which is why the document was presented in the Rural Normal School of Ayotzinapa, where they studied 43 students who disappeared in 2014 in Iguala, in the state of Guerrero Southern. “We will be normal, and we will talk with parents to give a message to the country and the region: it must be central to the victims. The waiting they have is so unheard of that you can’t keep playing.” He concluded by saying, “Whatever happens, whatever happens Whatever decisions are made, the commission will continue, we cannot do more than our mandate, but we certainly will not do less.” (c) EFE Agency