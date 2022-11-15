Unconquerable Love: First Images of Angelique Boyer and Danilo Carrera as Heroes | Televisa Univision Telenovela | nndaml | fame

November 15, 2022

Unconquerable Love: First Images of Angelique Boyer and Danilo Carrera as Heroes

A few days ago, TelevisaUnivision started pre-production of The new telenovela of Juan Osorio, responsible for other productions such as the controversial series also It is based on the Portuguese series Salty Sea: Hope Never Dies.

Until a few days ago Televisa Univision telenovela Confirmed that it will have excellent participation from in lead roles, alongside a distinguished group of international actors.

Although the production does not have a release date Established, more and more details are released, including reasons And some publications of some of its members.

The first images of “Unconquerable Love”

Through his social networks, Eric Morales, creative director of the new series, has shared production details, as well as a video from the recording set.

The production is based on the movie "Salty Sea"

As indicated, according to Angelique Boyerher character breaks with the stereotype of the victim-protagonist.

The new telenovela is one of TelevisaUnivision's last of the year

“Leona is the mother character that I had to play. Yesterday, having had this experience, I was so touched by what it caused me, what it felt like, what happened to me, and I am so excited to touch that fiber and get to know a woman who has so much courage.”

Danilo Carrera is the hero of the film

For his part, Pablo Ferrer revealed that in the new adaptation, Marina “She was born in Puerto Palma and fell into the depths of the ocean like a mermaid in search of happiness. The sea brought her love, but when the sea is turbulent, it also brings misfortunes and storms.“.

In the same way, the date of the premiere of the new TelevisaUnivision production is not known, but it is expected that it will be broadcast in February 2023 in the climax of “Las estrellas”.

Angelique Boyer stars in the new telenovela

More information on “Endless Love”

What is “Implausible Love” about?

The melodrama is an adaptation of a successful Portuguese production that Juan Osorio himself considered “controversial”.

It’s a very controversial topic, it’s a very interesting topic, it obviously has the ingredients of a novel but it’s Portuguese, so I think it would be an interesting proposition.He confirmed. .

Why did Marjorie de Sousa leave the telenovela “The Age Unmasked”?

in conversation with Marjorie D’Souza revealed that she quit the TV series Invincible Love because her times didn’t allow for it.

The Venezuelan actress explained that she was still finishing the recording of the production of “El Conde” and could not coincide with the melodrama presented by the famous producer Juan Osorio. .

The artist from Caracas is 42 years old
