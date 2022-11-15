Yant García: 3 photos where the “Weather Girl” defied censorship on Instagram after posing topless

Yannette Garcia He wears long tablecloths, because on November 14 he turns 32 And she did it in the best way: accompanied by friends who selflessly love her. As expected, he shared some moments of celebration on his social networks, highlighting the Clothes Elegant and bright. bag f flirtatious Shorts Wrappers made her look like a real princess.

Born montereyAnd the new Lion, was filled with messages full of emotion, because among his nearly 15 million followers on Instagram and the adorable characters he was associated with, not one missed the day. Everyone overflowed with congratulations and displays of affection through pictures of them together. However, she is now actually living in condition join Where is so happy like personal trainer.

Ago Yant Garcia He decided to resign from his post as “weather girl” And crossing borders to pursue his dreams (a lesson many must heed) completely changed his life. Even though she no longer has the same exposure on TV as she used to, she has found the perfect place to thrive on social media. So he decided to get in Only fans Now she is one of the most sought after and therefore one of the best paid women so she has nothing to worry about.

Yanet Garcia celebrated 32 years (Photo: IGiamyanetgarcia)

Yannette Garcia and her challenge to censorship on Instagram

Being a friendly platform, but with certain rules, Instagram had to watch closely Yant Garcia, because on some occasions he has posted photos that defy his censorship, but nothing ever happens because of how caring and artistic they are. Normally, he always shows the results of his hard training through distress tight pantsbut he also does it with bikini The heart attack that set the network on fire.

Yannette Garcia has put Instagram in trouble with her photos (Photo: IGiamyanetgarcia)

The personal trainer and nutritionist advertised through these types of posts to attract subscribers who were determined to shell out $20 a month, which is about 386 Mexican pesos at the current exchange rate. It even has a solution for those undecided: it’s been seen topless (Almost) to give them the motivation they’re crying out for. There is no doubt that the young woman is having a good moment and she is now 32 years old.

Yanet Garcia has always taken care of her photos (Photo: IGiamyanetgarcia)

Yanet Garcia recommends it as a “Christmas gift” (Photo: IGiamyanetgarcia)

Read on:

photo: Karely Ruiz takes on Instagram in a metallic body bikini

Maria Chacón and her 10 bikinis that have just heated up the networks

heroic! The moment police rescued a puppy from hanging in Amanat Al Asimah, they tied him up on the roof