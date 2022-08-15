Kimberly Flores is on display for stealing the tip Edwin Luna left in a restaurant | video

Kimberly Flores Returns to attract the public’s eyes after it was shown in A video Where do they accuse her? theft The Hint From a restaurant after having a romantic dinner with her husband Edwin Munthe singer of “La Trakalosa de Monterrey” and now divides opinions on social networks with this measure.

In the video Where the model and singer appear, you can see how she gets money from Hint And she keeps it in her bag without the slightest care, so social media sites explode against her and accuse her of it theft Money from the waiter who served them.

This isn’t the first controversy they’ve been involved in Kimberly Floweryes Edwin Mun Well, in the same year, the Guatemalan supermodel was accused of being unfaithful to the band’s singer during her stay at “La Casa de los Famosos” so she immediately had to leave the reality show to save their relationship.

Although everything looks rosy now, controversy arises now then Kimberly Flores Taken after collecting the party that Edwin Mun Restaurant items left to him, the singer has a mushy fortune as a result of his musical successes with ‘La Trakalosa de Monterrey’, so for him and his darling money it wouldn’t be a problem or at least, it looked that way even east video.

Kimberly Flores denies tip theft and says it was a joke

After the controversy that erupted after video where she is accused theft The Hint waiter , Kimberly Flores He broke the silence and asserted that it was all a joke.

We love making jokes, making content, I uploaded this video myself, it was prerecorded, they don’t believe everything they see, they just uploaded this part of the video.

singer and wife Edwin Munasserting that all this scandal is a denigration of her reputation, so she does not care and is already preparing for Telemundo’s new reality show, ‘Rica, Famosa y Latina’, where it will certainly be one of the most controversial on the show.