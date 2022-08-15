August 15, 2022

The key to Rosalia’s success in Mexico

August 15, 2022

first time singer, RosaliaHe set foot in Latin America in Mexico City when he released his album “El Mal Querer” in 2018, but at the time no one predicted what musical phenomenon the Spaniards would become.

Today, the artist not only enjoys international fame, but has also managed to conquer most charts and fill countless stadiums around the world. This weekend, the translator of With the Rise returns to Mexico, this time “Motome”, An album in which I try to capture the Latin and Asian influences of the music I have marked.

Rosalia described when she said, “Motomami has a personal point of view. I feel like I haven’t done that on the other albums. They were more serious, and with this song I wanted to find a way to have a sense of humor.” She presented her new album to the disc press.

But Rosalía’s success went beyond her music, her influence, like many other artists, came to social networks, where the artist explained this and confirmed her personality, through videos that spread on all platforms, especially tik tok

Chewing gum Rosalía in various activities and indifferently looking at the camera was one of her most watched videos, but before that, after the release of “Motomami” and the humor of Mexicans, they combined to create a large number of memes in reference to her new disc.

On the other hand, Rosalía has been able to reach the LGBTTI community thanks to her statements, personality and theme in her songs, which has earned her, according to Spotify data, that Mexico, after Spain, is the country in which she is listened to. More than Catalan

Butterfly, I transform myself. Pull the queen’s makeup, transform myself ‘Lluvia de Estrellas,’ she sings in one of her songs Saoko, a word also coined in salsa and used by Hector Laveau in his song ‘Let’s Laugh a Little’ From 1976.

And this may not be a coincidence because the Afro-Antillac rhythms that Mexicans love, such as salsa, cumbia and reggaeton are always present in her music, and she herself refers in her songs to Hector Lavoie and Catiano Veloso, among others.

She is currently the most listened-to Spanish female artist at the moment and more than double the monthly listeners of her compatriots C.Tangana and Rels B, including 25 million listeners, while Rosalía has 30 million monthly listeners on the Spotify streaming platform.

