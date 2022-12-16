Veljko Paunović is clear on who will inherit Alexis Vega’s position in Chivas’ squad for Liga MX Clausura 2023

Chivas de Guadalajara coach Veliko Bonovic has taken advantage of an extended pre-season to consolidate the heir to the position in the squad that Alexis Vega will leave vacant for the 2023 Cup if he does not return.

Technical Director of Chivas de Guadalajara, Veljko Paunović didn’t leave anything to chance and capitalized on an extensive rojiblanca pre-season To consolidate his heir in a starting lineup that superstar Alexis Vega will likely leave vacant if he does not return for the 2023 lockout tournament of Liga MX, which His debut is on Saturday, January 7th against Rayados de Monterrey at BBVA Stadium.

The main band of the Holy Flock, led by Pawnowicz’s assistants, finished Thursday afternoon’s practice session. At the Verdy Valley Sports City facilities, to finalize the details for the fifth preparation duel: Against Mazatlan FC at Jalisco Stadium, corresponding to Round 1 of the Sky Cup from pre-season to Clausura 2023.

Las Chivas debuted, under Paunović, with a 7-0 win over Colima FC in Isla Navidad Focus And then, they beat Necaxa 2-0 in Verde Valley. During Rebaño’s Spanish tour, they beat Getafe 0-1 in Madrid City and lost 2-0 to Athletic Club in Bilbao. The Rojiblancos now play four more matches for Group B in the Sky Cup, which they will open on Friday against Mazatlikos. In it, the coach will support his squad in the absence of Alexis Vega.

Veliko Bonovic predicted the possible loss of star striker Alexis Vega after his performance with the Mexican national team in the Qatar 2022 World Cup, he took advantage of the extended preparation period He put an heir to his place in the squad who responded to his confidence with an outstanding performance by assisting Fernando Beltrán in the 0-1 win over Getafe at the Alfonso Pérez Coliseum in Madrid: This is Carlos Cisneros.

The Guadalajara coach in the face of Alexis Vega’s refusal still reports to the Rojiblanca’s pre-season training It will be held on Friday Charal Cisneros as a left striker in the 2022 Sky Cup debut against Mazatlan. for this reason Vega, should he return, will have to wait for the visit to Tigres UANL on Friday, December 23 for a chance to regain his ownership in Chivas.awaiting the official announcement of the first reinforcements of Clausura 2023, which will start on Saturday, January 7th.

