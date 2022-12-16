Possible lineup for Match 1 of the Sky Cup at Jalisco

veljko paunovic, Technical Director of Chivas de Guadalajara, He will be presenting his Super 11 star on Friday night In formation that will have some changes regarding his last duel in the starting 11 which He will face Mazatlan at the Jalisco stadium, in a match for the Sky Cup that will serve as preparations for the 2023 Clausura Championship of the MX League..

The new head coach of the Holy Flock called up his 26 available players for this first duel The way it will be played on Mexican soil to the helmsman Veliko Paunovic. The Rojiblancos come from conquering an important tour in Spain where they faced Getafe, The club they beat 1-0 with a score from Fernando Beltran then fell 2-0 to Athletic Bilbao at San Mamés.

Chivas vs. Mazatlan: Possible lineup for the first day of the Sky Cup

Veljko Paunović has decided to keep the squad that won against Getafe in Madrid and is shaping up for the upcoming 2023 Clausura tournament of Liga MX, Because it gave him better results than it did against the Basques: Miguel Jimenez, accompanied by a defense composed of: Jesus Sanchez on the right, Gilberto Sepúlveda and Jesus Orozco Chiquet would duplicate his young central defence. Christian Calderon will remain on the left wing.

Sergio Flores and Fernando Beltran feature in the competition, while Isaac Brizuela will start on the right and Alan Torres on the left. And front Angel Zaldivar and Carlos Cisneros with approach 4-4-2 could become a 4-3-3 with the addition of Conejo on the right as a winger.

Chivas vs. Mazatlan: when, what time and how to watch the match with Copa Sky LIVE?

Club Deportivo Guadalajara will face its counterpart from Mazatlan on Friday, December 16, 2022 at Jalisco Stadium, Within the framework of the first day of Group B, the Sky Cup preparation for the Clausura 2023 tournament of Liga MX, a match that has been agreed to start at 9:00 pm CST.. To see it live, the transmission will be carried out by Sky Sports and remember that we will have all the details at Rebaño Pasión.

