“This is the most amazing thing football can do for you”

2022-12-15

Qatar 2022: David Suazo participates in the World Cup at the invitation of FIFA and reveals who is his favorite to win the cup Suazo has been an international with Honduras and has also played for Benfica in Portugal and Inter Milan and Cagliari in Italy, among other European clubs.

“My first memories are very happy, because when we qualified for the World Cup we had not participated in 28 years. It was unforgettable. Imagine what that meant for Honduras. It was like going to the World Cup for the first time.” In addition to being part of Inter, where he won the treble in 2009/10, his qualification and participation with Honduras in the 2010 World Cup in South Africa is an achievement he remembers with great affection and pride because of what it meant. to his countrymen.