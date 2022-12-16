“This is the most amazing thing football can do for you”

2022-12-15
We live in unstable times, marked by global conflicts and crises. The world is divided. The FIFA World Cup, with the power of football, will bring people together to cross borders, meet and celebrate together.
Football Unites the World is a global movement that seeks inspiration, unity and development through football. Some FIFA legends have shared their stories of how football brought their countries together in uncertain times, and ahead of the Qatar 2022 World Cup, we’re opening the box of memories with David Suazo.
Qatar 2022: David Suazo participates in the World Cup at the invitation of FIFA and reveals who is his favorite to win the cup
Suazo has been an international with Honduras and has also played for Benfica in Portugal and Inter Milan and Cagliari in Italy, among other European clubs.
“My first memories are very happy, because when we qualified for the World Cup we had not participated in 28 years. It was unforgettable. Imagine what that meant for Honduras. It was like going to the World Cup for the first time.”
In addition to being part of Inter, where he won the treble in 2009/10, his qualification and participation with Honduras in the 2010 World Cup in South Africa is an achievement he remembers with great affection and pride because of what it meant. to his countrymen.
“For us it was like winning the World Cup, for such a small country. Just being able to get to the World Cup finals in South Africa, that alone was like winning for us. Imagine the emotion of seeing all your dreams come true,” begins the ex-forward.
“I was a really mature man, I was over 30 at the time and it was amazing to have those feelings and how to feel for your country after all those years without qualifying for such an important competition.”
David Suazo in Qatar: CONCACAF representative, he will play with FIFA legends surrounded by pure fissures.
After ugly defeats to Chile and Spain and a draw with Switzerland, Honduras failed to qualify for the Round of 16. But beyond the purely sporting result, the international scene has allowed Suazo to realize what a powerful football tool for unification it is, especially during the FIFA World Cup.
“This is the most incredible thing football has to offer you. It has nothing to do with race or language. It only takes one ball to show how united a group of 20, 25 or 30 people is.”
