VAR in the final and “Ratlas” became a trend

Whistle Fernando Hernandez had to twice resort to the video arbitration system and social networks exploded against his work

Pachuca – “Rattles” It has become a major trend in social networks, after a controversial play in the final round of Clausura 2022 between Pachuca s atlas At the Hidalgo stadium, Fernando Hernandez went to VAR To review a criminal case in favor of Tozosbut they ended up recording an infiltration of the Hedgehog’s guards.

The play was shown in 23 minutes at any time Eric Sanchez She entered the area and fell onto the grass after Anderson trampled Santamaria. Fernando Hernandez, the central judge, listened to the instructions through the headband for a few minutes and then went to a screen VAR to review the work.

In checking the play, the whistleblower discovered it Romario Ibarraplayer Pachuca Who was offside, Anderson hindered Santamaria before playing against Eric Sanchez And he chose to punish the Ecuadorean advanced position, before the demands of the local team players.

Fernando Hernandez went to VAR in two crucial games in the final and the Atlas team favored that. imago 7

Felipe Ramos Rizzojudgment analyst ESPNimmediately issued his opinion on the play between Anderson Santamaria and Eric Sanchez. “This is a penalty for Pachuca’,” he wrote on his social networks.

with opinion Felipe Ramos Rizzousers Twitter led to the main trend of Ratlas‘, because they also considered that a penalty should have been penalized for Pachuca, the team that would have had a chance to score 2-2 on aggregate.

The arbitration dispute returned to the last part of the first part. In the 43rd minute, Jose Abella hit a ball inside the penalty area. Pachuca, but hit the hand of Daniel Acevis. Fernando Hernandez again went to VAR to review the procedure, but this time punished Julio Verch’s penalty kick to make it 1-3 on aggregate.