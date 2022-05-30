May 30, 2022

Diego Aguirre is the new Cruz Azul coach at Apertura 2022

Cruz Azul has a new coach, Uruguayan Diego Aguirre It was he who was appointed by the club, after the departure of Peruvian Juan Reynoso, with whom a streak of more than 23 years ended without league titles.

On Friday, May 27, the Uruguayan Aguirre finally reached an agreement with Cruz Azul, with whom he signed a contract and officially started a new working process to address Competition aslot 2022 with the aim of competing for the championship – among others. With this commitment, on Monday, May 30, he will be the coach of Uruguay OFFICIALLY APPLY AS A MACHINE DRIVER.

DT will be in great demand once the championship starts, as it only guarantees the chance to drive in Mexico, while The continuity of the tournament will be evaluated by tournament based on the results.

On the exit of the Peruvian Renoso, routing Cruzolina Put four options on the table: Three names of foreigners, including Diego Aguirre and a Mexican.

Finally, Diego Aguirre – from him Last week’s first half was confirmed as the best positioning candidate– He ended up being the one chosen to help rediscover the highly competitive La Maquina.

Now the next stage in the club will begin: Player performance analysis to determine the Campus ups and downs.

Why did Cruz Azul choose Diego Aguirre?

Although there were other names that were more familiar with the Mexican football environment, they were The new proposal translated by the arrival of Diego Aguirre, which persuaded the board of directors headed by Victor Manuel VelázquezBecause this will be the first adventure of a Uruguayan coach in Liga MX.

Uruguay was one of the names that They bypassed to reach Chivas. However, he favored association with cruzazulinos by finding a strong proposition in sports, as well as convincing in economics.

Diego Aguirre Records in South America

Diego Aguirre has coached world-famous clubs, such as Peñarol from Uruguay, Atlético Mineiro, Sao Paulo, Inter de Porto Alegre from Brazil, San Lorenzo from Argentina; addition Titles like Uruguay Championship with Peñarol in 2003 and 2010.

Last December, the 56-year-old helmsman was named The first choice of the Uruguayan Football Association as a substitute for Oscar Washington Tabarez (75 years old) for the national team; However, the choice finally fell on an acquaintance of Mexican football: Diego Alonso. As a result, La Celeste got a ticket for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

