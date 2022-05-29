Ariel Sanchez and 6 others were kicked out by the National Baseball Committee – SwingCompleto

By Jose Alejandro Rodriguez Zas

On the afternoon of Saturday, May 28, the National Baseball Committee reported the results of an investigation conducted into Events that took place in the second match of the quarter-finals between Galos de Sancti Spiritos and Figueros de Pinar del Rioin the Postseason 61st Edition of the National Baseball Series.

In the said match, a total of seven members of both teams were ejected, six by the Roosters and one by the Vegueros.

According to a note from JIT“The actions emerged from an objective and thoughtful analysis of the Disciplinary Committee, consistent with the goal of zero tolerance of appearances contrary to the respect due to fans and the show.”

In addition, the source indicated that “the sports authorities of the participating governorates and teams have already been informed.”

Here are the instructions for the Cuban baseball authorities:

Ariel Sanchez Leon (Manager of Sancti Spíritus): In addition to the suspension game stipulated in the regulations in the event of expulsion, there is an additional game due to the aggravating circumstances of not being in control of what happened, despite the warning received.

José Grandales Rodríguez (Sancti Spíritus Pitcher): In addition to the three games of suspension stipulated in the regulations in the case of intentional pitch, an additional one due to the aggravation of his subsequent challenging stance.

Aníbal Suárez Cedeño (Sancti Spíritus Pitcher): The three suspension games prescribed by the regulations in the event of an intentional throw.

Sadiel Mendoza Ledesma (Sancti Spíritus Pitcher): The three suspension games prescribed by the regulations in the event of intentional throwing.

Davil Gomez Monteiro (Sancti Spiritus): The suspension game stipulated in the regulations in the event of an expulsion.

Daniel Garcia Zerqueira (Acting Head Coach of Sancti Spiritos): The suspension game stipulated in the regulations in the event of expulsion.

William Saavedra Valdés (appointed from Pinar del Río): Regulations suspension game in case of expulsion.

