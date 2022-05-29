May 30, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Ariel Sanchez and 6 others were kicked out by the National Baseball Committee - SwingCompleto

Ariel Sanchez and 6 others were kicked out by the National Baseball Committee – SwingCompleto

Cassandra Curtis May 30, 2022 2 min read

By Jose Alejandro Rodriguez Zas

On the afternoon of Saturday, May 28, the National Baseball Committee reported the results of an investigation conducted into Events that took place in the second match of the quarter-finals between Galos de Sancti Spiritos and Figueros de Pinar del Rioin the Postseason 61st Edition of the National Baseball Series.

It may interest you: Amazing big kick from Pinar sent Santi Spiritus

In the said match, a total of seven members of both teams were ejected, six by the Roosters and one by the Vegueros.

According to a note from JIT“The actions emerged from an objective and thoughtful analysis of the Disciplinary Committee, consistent with the goal of zero tolerance of appearances contrary to the respect due to fans and the show.”

In addition, the source indicated that “the sports authorities of the participating governorates and teams have already been informed.”

It may interest you: Ciego de Avila crushed the leaders of Mayabeque, Fadraga and Duquesne

Here are the instructions for the Cuban baseball authorities:

  • Ariel Sanchez Leon (Manager of Sancti Spíritus): In addition to the suspension game stipulated in the regulations in the event of expulsion, there is an additional game due to the aggravating circumstances of not being in control of what happened, despite the warning received.
  • José Grandales Rodríguez (Sancti Spíritus Pitcher): In addition to the three games of suspension stipulated in the regulations in the case of intentional pitch, an additional one due to the aggravation of his subsequent challenging stance.
  • Aníbal Suárez Cedeño (Sancti Spíritus Pitcher): The three suspension games prescribed by the regulations in the event of an intentional throw.
  • Sadiel Mendoza Ledesma (Sancti Spíritus Pitcher): The three suspension games prescribed by the regulations in the event of intentional throwing.
  • Davil Gomez Monteiro (Sancti Spiritus): The suspension game stipulated in the regulations in the event of an expulsion.
  • Daniel Garcia Zerqueira (Acting Head Coach of Sancti Spiritos): The suspension game stipulated in the regulations in the event of expulsion.
  • William Saavedra Valdés (appointed from Pinar del Río): Regulations suspension game in case of expulsion.

It may interest you: LAST MOMENT: Outstanding baseball player Avellani leaves Cuba in Series 61

See also  Written by Marca Claro, Mexico vs. South Africa LIVE ONLINE TV via Claro Sports for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: Watch live broadcast and narration of the group stage | minute by minute | Mexico

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

5 min read

Pinar’s stunning grand SLAM is ruled by Sancti Spíritus – SwingComplete

May 29, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

‘Mbappe forgot something’

May 29, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Riots in Paris! False ticket sales delay Champions League final, Liverpool fans cheat security

May 29, 2022 Cassandra Curtis

You may have missed

1 min read

Many were injured when panic was unleashed by a mistaken shooting in New York

May 30, 2022 Winston Hale
2 min read

257 EXANI III applicants take admission in 22 UdeC postgraduate courses

May 30, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Ariel Sanchez and 6 others were kicked out by the National Baseball Committee – SwingCompleto

May 30, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Gloria Ceballos calls for preparations for hurricane season, which will be more active than usual

May 30, 2022 Phyllis Ward