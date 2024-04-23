Valencia Marathon and the City of Arts and Sciences renew their agreement for another four years

he Valencia Trinidad Alfonso Zurich Marathon It has renewed its agreement with the City of Arts and Sciences, one of the most visited tourist complexes and museums in Spain, for another four years, so that the event will continue its launch and especially its amazing ending in the complex for another four years.

In this way, people who finish the race will be able to continue to enjoy the most beautiful finish in the world, which is… Blue walkway Above the Ciutat de les Arts lake which has become the most emblematic image of the Valencia Marathon next to its start at the Monteolivetti Bridge. This whole environment also happens to be one of the aspects most appreciated by participants year after year in the event's satisfaction survey.

For Paco Burao, president of SD Correcaminos, the test organizer with the city council, this renewal «the necessary» For the Valencia Marathon. “The City of Arts and Sciences is our home, it is truly part of our DNA and we could not be who we are without the amazing environment it provides us, which is also broadcast through our television broadcasts to half the world,” he points out. .

“The City of Arts and Sciences will continue Until 2027 Collaborating with this event through its unique spaces that add value to the experience of the contestants who participate, both at the beginning and at the end” and which give it “a unique and exciting character that is highly appreciated by the public and private. Participants,” says its General Director, Anna Ortels.

The agreement will also allow runners and up to three of their companions to enjoy discounts on tickets to the Ciutat de les Arts i les Cièency spaces. “We want them to enjoy those days not only by participating in a legendary race in a city like Valencia, but also to encourage them to learn about the contents of this race. Science Museum, Hemisfèric and Oceanogràfic“, adds Ortels.