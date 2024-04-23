Headlines as of April 23, 2024

The British House of Lords on Monday approved a controversial government plan to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda, paving the way for the initiative to become law. Despite current doubts about their legality, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said deportation flights to Rwanda would begin in about ten to twelve weeks.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak“We are ready. Plans are underway. These flights will take place no matter what. No foreign court will prevent us from carrying out the flights.”

The plan, agreed by Rwanda and the United Kingdom two years ago, has faced intense criticism from human rights organizations. The bill introduced Monday overturns a 2023 U.K. Supreme Court ruling that declared the policy unconstitutional. Human rights experts from United nations They called on the United Kingdom to reconsider the plan, and warned aviation authorities against participating in deportation flights, citing the possibility of violating international human rights law.

In related news, French authorities say that just hours ago, at least five people, including a seven-year-old girl, died while trying to cross the English Channel on an overcrowded boat that had left France. Rescue operations are still underway at the wreck site.