May 27, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

USA Today, May 26: Earthquake with exact time, magnitude and epicenter via USGS | United States Geological Survey | composition

USA Today, May 26: Earthquake with exact time, magnitude and epicenter via USGS | United States Geological Survey | composition

Winston Hale May 27, 2024 2 min read

Earthquakes are a constant fact America, a country located in an area of ​​high seismic activity due to the subduction of the North American and Pacific plates, added to the presence of geologic faults such as the San Andreas and the Wasatch. According to studies , About 16 major earthquakes are expected each year. However, over the past 4 decades, this average has often been higher It recorded a higher than annual average number of strong earthquakes for more than 12 years.

In fact, 2010 was a particularly active year, with 23 earthquakes of magnitude 7 or greater. In contrast, other years such as 6 strong earthquakes in 1989 and 7 in 1988 were below average. Curious to know if there was an earthquake in the United States today, Sunday, May 26? Check USGS live updates to see the exact time, center, and magnitude of the latest recorded earthquakes.

Tremors in the United States today, Sunday, May 26, via USGS

please verify USGS official report on A recent earthquake has been confirmed in the United States During the relevant day Sunday, May 26, 2024 From the states of California, Hawaii, Texas, Alaska and New York. Data confirmed with an interactive graph and warning system .

How to prepare for an earthquake in America?

The USGS, the federal agency responsible for monitoring natural hazards such as earthquakes, provides Daily reports on seismic activities in the countrywith Prevention tips and safety recommendations.

Remember that the National Center for Seismic Information (CNIS) records around 20,000 earthquakes per year worldwide, which equates to about 55 earthquakes per day. Thanks to technology and increased interest in natural disasters, information about earthquakes More accessible than everUltimately allowing you to prepare and act in the event of an earthquake.

See also  US government seeks to expand legal aid program for undocumented prisoners | Univision Immigration News

USGS seismic hazard maps illustrated

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Social Security: Beneficiaries and payment amounts for Friday 31 May | | composition

May 26, 2024 Winston Hale
2 min read

Cities hit hardest by severe weather this Memorial Day weekend

May 26, 2024 Winston Hale
3 min read

Ron DeSantis announces free proposals for Memorial Day in Florida

May 26, 2024 Winston Hale

You may have missed

2 min read

Time, stadium and location to watch the Liga MX Grand Final

May 27, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Next solar storm could impact technology: when will it happen?

May 27, 2024 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

USA Today, May 26: Earthquake with exact time, magnitude and epicenter via USGS | United States Geological Survey | composition

May 27, 2024 Winston Hale
2 min read

They are consumed by high interest rates

May 27, 2024 Zera Pearson