USA Today, May 26: Earthquake with exact time, magnitude and epicenter via USGS | United States Geological Survey | composition

Earthquakes are a constant fact America, a country located in an area of ​​high seismic activity due to the subduction of the North American and Pacific plates, added to the presence of geologic faults such as the San Andreas and the Wasatch. According to studies US Geological Survey (USGS), About 16 major earthquakes are expected each year. However, over the past 4 decades, this average has often been higher It recorded a higher than annual average number of strong earthquakes for more than 12 years.

In fact, 2010 was a particularly active year, with 23 earthquakes of magnitude 7 or greater. In contrast, other years such as 6 strong earthquakes in 1989 and 7 in 1988 were below average. Curious to know if there was an earthquake in the United States today, Sunday, May 26? Check USGS live updates to see the exact time, center, and magnitude of the latest recorded earthquakes.

Tremors in the United States today, Sunday, May 26, via USGS

please verify USGS official report on A recent earthquake has been confirmed in the United States During the relevant day Sunday, May 26, 2024 From the states of California, Hawaii, Texas, Alaska and New York. Data confirmed with an interactive graph Recent earthquakes and warning system ShakeAlert.

How to prepare for an earthquake in America?

The USGS, the federal agency responsible for monitoring natural hazards such as earthquakes, provides Daily reports on seismic activities in the countrywith Prevention tips and safety recommendations.

Remember that the National Center for Seismic Information (CNIS) records around 20,000 earthquakes per year worldwide, which equates to about 55 earthquakes per day. Thanks to technology and increased interest in natural disasters, information about earthquakes More accessible than everUltimately allowing you to prepare and act in the event of an earthquake.

USGS seismic hazard maps illustrated