Social Security: Beneficiaries and payment amounts for Friday 31 May | | composition

If you are one of the 7.5 million beneficiaries of the Supplemental Security Income (SSI) program, you should know that you will receive a double payment in May, according to the official schedule. In this note I explain the reason and the limits of deposits – in case – and payment methods, which are responsible. Social Security Administration (SSA).

This federal program helps adults and children with disabilities or blindness who have income and resources below certain financial thresholds. The federal program covers all 50 states, the District of Columbia (Washington DC), and the Northern Mariana Islands. It also benefits children of military parents assigned to permanent duty outside the U.S. In addition, some students who are temporarily living abroad may receive SSI payments outside the country.

To whom will Social Security be deposited on Friday, May 31, 2024?

The Social Security Administration calendar indicates that 7.5 SSI beneficiaries will receive another on Friday, May 31, in addition to the May 1 payment. What is this for? The 12 annual deposits for this scheme, designed for disabled and low-income people, are due on the 1st of every month, but if it falls on a weekend or holiday, the payment is advanced to the last business day. previous month. In this case, June 1 falls on a Saturday, so the payment associated with the sixth month of the year is brought forward to May 31.

May

Wednesday 1 : Corresponds to the payment for the month of May.

: Corresponds to the payment for the month of May. Friday the 31st: Corresponds to the payment for the month of June.

Due to the deposit associated with June, the 2024 payment calendar shows a total of six payments in May (Photo: SSA)

How much will SSI beneficiaries get on May 31?

Those receiving Supplemental Security Income (SSI) on May 31, 2024, will receive the payment corresponding to June. Below are the average sizes:

Average per capita payments: US$943

US$943 Average charges per couple: US$1,415

US$1,415 Essential Persons: US$473.

What is the mode of payment for SSI beneficiaries?

Payments to SSI beneficiaries are electronic and there are two ways to receive money from this federal program:

Direct deposit into bank account : It is simple and safe. You need to contact your bank or SSI to get the payment.

: It is simple and safe. You need to contact your bank or SSI to get the payment. Direct Express Debit Card Scheme: This is done through Direct Express Card where money is deposited as per schedule. To do this, you must contact the Treasury Department at 1-800-333-1795 or register Web way.

Next months with double payment for SSI beneficiaries in 2024?

The Social Security Administration calendar indicates that SSI beneficiaries will have three double payments in 2024. After the May fee, these dates will be:

August

Thursday 1 : Corresponds to the charge for the month of August.

: Corresponds to the charge for the month of August. Friday the 30th: Corresponds to the charge for the month of September.

December

Friday 1 : Corresponds to the payment for the month of December.

: Corresponds to the payment for the month of December. Friday the 29th: Corresponds to the payment for the month of January 2025.

