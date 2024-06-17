Emma Coronel posts a photo of El Chapo on Father’s Day

The girl shares a story to celebrate the date (Infobae)

Former beauty queen and wife of Joaquín El Chapo Guzmán, Emma Coronel Icepro, published by A Photography Sunday, June 16, through their social networks within the framework of Father’s Day.

Emma Coronel posted a picture of the former leader on her Instagram account The Sinaloa Cartel He is currently being held in a maximum security prison in the United States.

A photo of Guzmán Lora carried one of the couple’s daughters on Coronel’s social networks. The image also has Happy Father’s Day written on it (Happy Father’s Day)

Notably, the former beauty queen’s profile (emmacoronel9oficial) has nearly 65 thousand followers with six photos posted so far.

Photo shared by Coronel (Photo: emmacoronel9oficial)

Colonel Iceborough was there on the 13th of September last Independence After spending more than two years locked up. The judge issued an order in December last year order with which Changed the conditions of supervised release He agreed to search the woman’s home, vehicle, documents, computers, cellphones and other data storage devices without a court order.

It was announced on April 10 El Chapo Guzman He had asked a US judge for permission to visit his wife. Emma Coroneland receive gifts from his daughters.

As described in a letter written in English by the former crime boss, not allowing him to visit his daughters was a way to “punish” him, alleging an illegal activity. Biased Against him, it was reported through the media on that occasion TMZ.

Joaquín ‘El Chapo’ Guzman was admitted in 2019 at ADX Florence, Colorado. (Photo: Jovani Pérez | Infobae México)

Likewise, Guzmán Lora also told the judge that he wanted to maintain phone call with their Daughters, and they even have a ring as a gift. On April 16, Judge Brian Cogan decided to deny the former employer’s claims.

“His request to modify his prison terms with the Federal Bureau of Prisons must be denied without prejudice,” the suit’s resolution read.

Similarly, last May Emma Coronel shared a story announcing her prize Mariel ColonThe latter is the lawyer representing her and her husband in the United States.

There was also a box of chocolate covered strawberries as a gift for the occasion greeting card Within the framework of the celebrations. “Dear friend. Happy Mother’s Day. You are a very special mother and friend. I appreciate you so much. I love you so much. -Mariel Colon”, read the text on the card.

(Photo: Instagram/emmacoronel9oficial | /mariellaabogada)

After Coronel regained his freedom and reached an agreement with US authorities, he shared through his social networks. relationship What an error with his daughters. For example, Maria Joaquina shared a letter she wrote to him last February.

“I want to thank you for everything, for giving me a roof over my head, for feeding me, for taking care of me, and most of all, for loving me and always being with me,” it reads. A piece of writing.

In mid-January, Emma Coronel posted photos of her and her daughters at celebrations such as Halloween and Christmas, as well as other moments at an amusement park in the United States.