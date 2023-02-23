The Pentagon has released a new photo of a Chinese spy balloon taken from a fighter jet

A U.S. Air Force U-2 pilot photographed a Chinese spy balloon as it flew over U.S. airspace on Feb. 3 (Department of Defense via AP)

The Pentagon released Wednesday A photograph taken by an American fighter-bomber of a Chinese spy balloon Earlier this month, the US shot down its border crossing.

The snapshot was taken on February 3, a day before the balloon was shot down off the coast of South Carolina, flying over the continental United States for several days.

The photo was taken from above as the fighter plane flew above the balloonAnd in it you can see the shadow of the plane on the device.

The pilot took it from the cockpit of the fighter plane when the balloon was somewhere in the center of the country.

The photo was aired on network television in the past few hours CNN and a website Today is the Dragon LadyIts name refers to the nickname given to American U-2 fighter planes.

A Chinese spy balloon is shot down in the Atlantic Ocean on February 4 (REUTERS / Randall Hill)

In fact, the Deputy Spokesperson for the US Department of Defense, Sabrina SinghHe was asked at a press conference about the authenticity of the published snapshot Today is the Dragon Lady He also pointed out that it was real.

A Chinese spy balloon entered US airspace in late January and Shot down over the Atlantic on 4 February. It had been flying for several days over several parts of the country, including Montana (northwest), where one of the three nuclear missile silos in the US is located.

The Chinese regime said the balloon accidentally veered off its course and entered US airspace, and said it was being used for meteorological purposes and not for spying, a claim denied by Washington.

In addition to the spy balloon, the U.S. shot down three other flying objects over its territory and in Canada this month, the origins of which are being investigated by U.S. and Canadian officials.

The discovery of the Chinese spy balloon has renewed tensions between the US and China, and led to the suspension of a planned trip to Beijing by the secretary of state. Anthony Blinken.

The balloon payload was recovered from the ocean floor and is being analyzed by the FBI (FBI via AP)

The U-2 is an American high-altitude spy plane in service since the 1950s.

The Pentagon announced last Friday that Navy ships and submarines have recovered a giant balloon and its payload that fell into pieces in the Atlantic Ocean. The payload was recovered from the ocean floor and is being analyzed by the FBI.Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh said Wednesday.

The shooting followed three other small strikes by Air Force planes over eight days: one over Alaska, one over Canada, and one over Lake Huron. The search for Alaska and Lake Huron artifacts is complete.

