Cities hit hardest by severe weather this Memorial Day weekend

Large swathes of the country are under severe weather warnings, with hazardous weather warnings for more than 8 million people in seven states that could affect busy highways during Memorial Day.

The American Automobile Association (AAA) expects tornadoes, thunderstorms and warmer-than-expected heat to hit large parts of the United States during the season. The Memorial Day long weekend had the highest number of travelers in nearly two decades.

Severe weather on Saturday and Sunday

The National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center is warning of a group of long-lasting severe weather supercells that could produce tornadoes, giant hailstorms and damaging wind gusts, so it has established a Danger Level 4 (out of a maximum of 5) for parts of Kansas. , Oklahoma and Missouri.

Severe weather is expected to begin Saturday afternoon and continue into the evening. And on Sunday it will expand eastward to include cities like Chicago, St. Louis, Nashville and Little Rock.

Saturday and Sunday could bring damaging winds, large hail and strong tornadoes, so vacationers are urged to heed severe weather warnings for the areas they visit.

Although Monday’s weather is expected to ease in intensity, the forecast warns that severe weather will reach the Southeast coast, with cities such as Charlotte, Richmond and Baltimore facing the possibility of severe storms.

Flash floods and extreme heat on the east coast

The Storm Prediction Center is predicting heavy rain along the Northeast Coast on Monday, which could dump 1 to 2 inches of water on the region. Heavy rainfall combined with the region's saturated soils present a significant risk of flash flooding.

These storms are expected to begin falling in the late afternoon, so vacationers can enjoy better weather in the morning.

Meanwhile, a strong heat wave is hitting the Gulf Coast and South Florida, with heat levels continuing into the long weekend, affecting popular vacation spots like New Orleans, Tampa and Miami.

Harsh humidity levels are expected in the area where people will experience a heat index of 110 to 118 degrees.

Officials have issued severe heat warnings for all of South Texas, which are expected to extend to cover the entire holiday.

Heat victims should remember that it is important to stay hydrated and watch for signs of heat exhaustion or heat stroke.

