Ron DeSantis announces free proposals for Memorial Day in Florida

In memory Memorial DayTaking place from May 25 to 28, Florida Governor, Ron DeSantisThe state has announced an exciting initiative to allow residents and visitors to enjoy state parks at no charge.

During the press conference, DeSantis highlighted his administration’s commitment With the protection and development of these natural places by emphasizing it Since 2019, more than $400 million has been invested in these projects.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Chris O’Meara/App-Lapress

Florida has 175 state parks Campgrounds offer a variety of amenities and services, including cabins, barbecue pits, fire pits, pools, exhibits, and restrooms.

These parks are the perfect setting for many recreational activities Swimming, hiking, diving, mountain biking and bird watching. A proposal to access it for free Memorial Day It provides a great opportunity for everyone to enjoy nature and celebrate Memorial Day in a spectacular setting.





Read more

Francisco Fernandez

Free admission to Florida State Parks on Memorial Day



Within the framework of Remembrance Day, from May 25 to 28, All Florida state parks open their gates for free. The initiative, announced by Governor Ron DeSantis, seeks to allow residents and tourists to enjoy nature at no cost during Memorial Day.

Under normal circumstances, Park entry fees vary by park and age of the viewer. The Florida Parks Administration offers an annual pass that allows access to 174 parks, excluding Skyway Fishing Bear State Park.

Florida is getting ready for Memorial Day. Archive

The pass costs $60 per person and $120 for families of up to eight members. However, during this holiday weekend, All tickets are free and ticket offices are closed.

Although admission is free, those who want to camp or stay in cabins in some parks They have to pay reasonable fees for these services.

In his press conference, DeSantis expressed his confidence in the move Increase visitor traffic And allow more people to enjoy the state parks on this significant weekend.





Read more

Francisco Fernandez

Radical movement in America for Memorial Day

This Memorial Day It promises to be one of the most exciting in recent years, with significant increases in air and vehicle traffic. According to the American Automobile Association (AAA). Approximately 43.8 million people will travel at least 80 km to enjoy the long weekend, marking the highest number in nearly two decades and comparable to pre-Covid-19 pandemic levels.

According to Paula Twidale, AAA’s vice president of travel: “We expect one million additional passengers this weekend Compared to 2019, this not only means we are surpassing pre-pandemic levels, but also marks a much busier summer travel season. This forecast suggests a significant revival in tourism and travel activities.

Popular places like Orlando, New York, Las Vegas and Los Angeles It is gearing up to receive a huge influx of tourists, while major roads connecting the most important cities in each state will experience considerable saturation. Officials are already taking steps to manage traffic congestion and ensure the safety and comfort of travelers this Memorial Day weekend.