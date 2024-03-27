Earthquake in the US today, March 26 – Latest report from USGS, exact time and location of earthquake | United States Geological Survey | composition

He United States Geological Survey (USGS) With the latest update National Seismic Hazard Model (NSHM), a tool that helps earthquakes, is the agency responsible for issuing alerts about telluric movements felt throughout North America; Mainly, in states like California, Alaska, Hawaii, Texas; and other areas where seismic activity usually occurs daily. Along these lines, I will share with you the real-time updated report Today, March 26 With data such as epicenter, magnitude, exact time and areas affected by earthquakes recorded in the last hours, Lat's Earthquakes is confirmed by an interactive map and the ShakeAlert warning system.

Earthquake in America today on March 26

This allows technological progress USGS The effects of an earthquake in a North American country can be traced and understood more deeply. This way, better data can be shared about the epicenter's location, size and exact timing. A recent report on earthquakes in the United States happened today Tuesday, March 26From the country's most active faults found in California (San Andreas), Alaska, and the Pacific Northwest.

“The new NSHM includes more faults, better characterized land surfaces, and computational advances that provide a more comprehensive view of the earthquake hazards we face,” said Mark Peterson, USGS geophysicist and lead author of the study. NSHM.

Which states in the US are prone to tremors?

States where tremors can be recorded Texas, California, Alaska, Utah, Virgin Islands, Hawaii, and moreBecause they lie along one of the country's major geological faults, the San Andreas Fault.

The USGS released its new report on seismic zones in the U.S., where strong earthquakes are most likely. (Photo: USGS)

How to Protect Yourself from an Earthquake in America

Check out these tips on how to protect yourself during an earthquake in the United States:

Drop and cover. This is the best way to protect yourself from falling objects and debris. If you are inside, get on the floor immediately, get under a sturdy table or desk, and cover your head and neck with your hands. If there is no desk or table nearby, position yourself under an interior wall or next to low furniture. Stay away from windows, doors and exterior walls.

Stay away from windows and doors. During an earthquake, windows and doors break and glass and other debris fly. If you are near a window or door, move away from it as quickly as possible.

If you are outside, move to an open area away from buildings, trees and power lines. Stay away from anything that could fall on you or hurt you.

If you go by car, park on the side of the road. Stay in your car until the shaking stops. Do not get out of your car unless it is safe to do so.

If you are in a crowded place, such as a shopping center or stadium, stay calm and follow the instructions of the authorities. Don't try to run or push your way through the crowd.

After an earthquake, check for injuries and help those in need. Do not use elevators or stoves until you are sure they are safe. If you smell gas, leave the area immediately and call 911.

