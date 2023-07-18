July 18, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

How to apply for family reunification parole? Requirements and Participating Countries | Humanitarian Parole | USA | Florida | America America | Trends | uses

How to apply for family reunification parole? Requirements and Participating Countries | Humanitarian Parole | USA | Florida | America America | Trends | uses

Winston Hale July 18, 2023 2 min read

Do you want to live and work in the US? He Family Reunification Parole A program that allows people who want to work or move permanently America If they have a direct relative legally residing in the country, they can do so without problem if that relative applies for a visa in their name to accommodate them. Next, we tell you how to apply and which countries are participating.

However, not everyone has access to that option, as they must meet certain requirements and be from one of four countries whose citizens, thanks to Joe Biden, have been selected to have that option.

Who Can’t Apply for Family Reunification Parole in the US?

Unfortunately, even if you meet the requirements, you will not be able to apply if you have obtained a visa from an immigrant relative who is going to apply for you. So it is important to read the requirements very carefully.

How do I find out the status of my application for family reunification parole?

You need to send an invitation to process to know more about the documents or if they have already sent an email Remember that the form must be sent after receiving an email indicating that the relative has made the request.

Which Nationalities Can Access Family Reunification Parole in the US?

They are from Colombia, El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras. Remember that you must also fulfill the requirements mentioned in the previous paragraph.

How to Apply for Family Reunification Parole in USA?

Those wishing to apply for family reunification parole must meet a series of requirements, but most importantly a direct relative must be in the United States.

  • Have direct family ties to the United States (children, siblings, or spouses of US citizens or permanent residents).
  • Live outside the US.
  • The applying relative cannot have obtained a visa from any immigrant.
  • Comply with routine medical and assessment requirements, such as immunizations, among others, as required by the United States government.
See also  Trump was insulted for failing to provide documents to the New York District Attorney

How to Request Family Reunification Parole in the US?

To do so, a family member (legal resident or citizen) of the person wishing to access this benefit must submit a visa petition for their relative () in one of the eligible countries: Colombia, El Salvador, Honduras or Guatemala.

This may interest you

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

NBC CHICAGO – Part of a plane crashed into a backyard near O’Hare Airport

July 18, 2023 Winston Hale
2 min read

You still have time to receive your federal stimulus check

July 18, 2023 Winston Hale
2 min read

Five Cubans arrested for burglarizing homes in Michigan

July 17, 2023 Winston Hale

You may have missed

3 min read

The latest news and heat waves, fires and floods in the United States, Europe and Asia

July 18, 2023 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

How to apply for family reunification parole? Requirements and Participating Countries | Humanitarian Parole | USA | Florida | America America | Trends | uses

July 18, 2023 Winston Hale
2 min read

A man uses a callus scraper from the store at Walmart Center in Miami

July 18, 2023 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Secrets to a healthy life: sports nutrition

July 18, 2023 Zera Pearson