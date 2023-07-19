North Korea launches short-range missiles

North Korea launched two short-range ballistic missiles hours after the US-South Korean nuclear advisory group met in the last country and sent a warning to Kim Jong-un’s regime.

According to a CNN report, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) confirmed that the missiles flew 550 kilometers and hit the sea between the Korean Peninsula and Japan. “Detailed specifications of these missiles are being analyzed by intelligence officials in South Korea and the United States,” JCS said. The Japanese Prime Minister’s Office also tweeted that at least one ballistic missile had been launched.

The launches come after recent tensions between the two countries, including on Tuesday when a US soldier fled disciplinary action by walking along the border between South and North Korea.

On Tuesday, a US Navy ballistic missile submarine carrying nuclear weapons docked in South Korea. “Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and a senior official, announced Monday that the deployment of a U.S. ballistic missile submarine to the peninsula would damage already broken lines of communication between the two sides,” CNN reported.

Last week, North Korea tested what it said was an advanced long-range missile and threatened to shoot down U.S. military spy planes near its border that it called “hostile spying.”

The first meeting of the Nuclear Advisory Committee was held in South Korea on Tuesday. According to EFE, the agency warned North Korea that a possible nuclear attack by North Korea would receive a decisive response and lead to the “end” of Kim Jong-un’s regime.