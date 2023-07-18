NBC CHICAGO – Part of a plane crashed into a backyard near O’Hare Airport

CHICAGO — Federal authorities are investigating a fall from a plane’s emergency exit slide that ended up in the backyard of a home near O’Hare International Airport.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), maintenance workers found the slide belonging to a United Airlines Boeing 767 flight (Flight 12) arriving from Switzerland.

According to the FAA, the plane landed safely at the airport.

Chicago police confirmed they received a police report and officers responded to the airport. However, the police department has indicated that it is only supporting the FAA, the agency responsible for investigating the case.

For its part, the airline United confirmed what happened and indicated in a statement that it immediately contacted the FAA and its team to “better understand the circumstances of this incident.”

Patrick DeWitt, the owner of the collapsed house, said it all happened just after noon on Monday, when his son and his mother-in-law shared.

DeWitt said she helped her father-in-law remove the slide from the playground and called 9-1-1 to report what happened. Both Chicago police officers and employees of the FAA and United went to his home to make relevant reports and inquiries.

Patrick DeWitt has opened up about the emergency exit slide of a United flight that came down in his yard and everything that happened afterward.

