A map of the heat wave that will begin to be felt this Sunday, with dangerously high temperatures in the US

Temperatures will warm across much of the US in the coming days, with dangerously high readings in the Midwest and Northeast. This new heat wave comes after the previous week saw cities like Phoenix in the southwest record triple digit temperatures. Last year 645 people died due to heat.

A new heat wave is expected The center of the country will begin to feel this Sunday Then spread eastward, the National Weather Service (NWS) said, and Extreme heat is likely with record temperatures in some areas.

Last year, the United States had the longest heat wave (hot weather lasting more than two days) since 1936. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the South and Southwest were among the worst on record last year.

Which areas are hotter?

Heat map from this Saturday, June 15th. Notes:

Green Minimal risk of heat. |

Yellow Mild heat condition |

Orange Moderate temperature |

Severe red heat condition | Magenta level Extreme heat. debt : NWS

According to the NWS heat hazard map, the hottest areas will be from eastern Kansas to Maine. Heat will increase in the Central Plains states on Sunday, with extreme heat on Monday that will extend eastward into the Great Lakes states and the Northeast.

The temperature will be between 90 and 95 degrees F There may be multiple areas and daily entries Ohio Valley and Northeast, Some areas are hot 105 degrees Fahrenheit (41 degrees Celsius), NWS said.

It will be the worst heat wave in the Detroit metropolitan area in 20 years Or higher, in the 90s F and Heat indexes around 100 F (38 C). Starting Monday and lasting through the weekend. There is a chance to enjoy the area First 100 degree day since July 2012.

While overnight temperatures will drop into the low 70s, providing some relief, the heat can have a cumulative and dangerous effect on the body, said NWS Meteorologist Steven Freitag.

What are the dangers of overheating?

Heat-related illnesses are deadly If they are not identified and treated in time. They often start with muscle cramps or spasms, experts say. Heat exhaustion and heat stroke may occur.

Young children and infants, pregnant women, the elderly and people with chronic illnesses are particularly vulnerable, those who cannot move well or live alone.

symptoms Heat exhaustion can be added Excessive sweating and fatigue; weak pulse; cold, pale, or clammy skin; and headache, dizziness, nausea and fainting. The person should be moved to an air-conditioned area and given water to drink. Undress and use a cool, wet washcloth or cool bath. If there is any symptom, always It is best to seek medical help, If there is more vomiting, experts say.

A person who suffers Thermal impact can enjoy Headache, confusion, nausea, dizziness, and a body temperature greater than 103 F (39.4 C) You may also have hot, red, dry or moist skin; Rapid pulse and fainting or loss of consciousness. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that people call 911 immediately Also, while they are waiting for help, apply cold cloths or a cold bath and move them to an air-conditioned place, but do not give them anything to drink.

How to protect from deadly heat?

Experts recommend not exposing yourself to heat. On days with high temperatures, stay indoors with air conditioning if possible and limit outdoor activities.

“When it’s this hot, any outdoor activity should be short (preferably) in the early morning hours,” Freitag said. “But otherwise, there should be no outdoor activities involving physical exertion during peak hours of the day.”

If you don’t have air conditioning, find out if your community will open drop-in centers in case of extreme heat. But still Even those with air conditioning should plan ahead in case of power outages. said the NWS’s Freitag.

Other advice from the CDC:

1. Drink plenty of water and take a cool bath or shower.

2. Wear light, loose clothing and use stove and oven sparingly.

3. Be aware of your family and friends, especially those without air conditioning.

Communities can also prepare by opening centers to address these climate issues in places like schools and libraries. Some send text messages to residents or have hotlines that people can call for help.

