Hospitalization of the US Secretary of Defense

Washington. United States Secretary of Defense, Lloyd AustinWill undergo a medical intervention on Friday afternoon Walter Reed National Army Medical Center and will temporarily hand over power, Pentagon press secretary Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder said in a statement.

Austin continues to suffer from bladder problems that began in December following treatment for prostate cancer, Ryder said.

The elective and minimally invasive procedure was “not related to his cancer diagnosis and had no bearing on his excellent prognosis,” the press secretary said.

The Pentagon said that Austin will transition to Under Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks while she is ill.

Austin, 70, has continued to struggle with health problems since undergoing surgery to diagnose prostate cancer. He spent two weeks in the hospital for complications from the prostatectomy. Austin was criticized at the time for not immediately informing the president or Congress of his diagnosis and hospitalization.

In February, Austin was transferred back to Walter Reed for bladder problems. At that time, he entered intensive care for the second time and underwent a non-surgical intervention under general anesthesia.

The Pentagon notified the White House and Congress that Austin would be re-hospitalized, Ryder said.