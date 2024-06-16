Parole Financial Aid: If you were born in Cuba, Venezuela, Haiti or Nicaragua, you can get financial aid this way | USA | Advice

Request for this procedure is done virtually and by creating an account with Uscis online. All the details, below.

To guarantee support to citizens of Latin American countries in conflict, Govt America Provides Declaration of Financial Assistance When a sponsor financially supports an immigrant Temporary stay of that person America.

This procedure is carried out by the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (Uzisby its summary in English). Form I-134A And applicable to citizens only Cuba, Venezuela, Haiti Or Nicaragua.

So you can sponsor

to start the process Financial support It is important to note that this application is not intended to match potential sponsors with beneficiaries.

Likewise, Form I-134A can only be completed and submitted by sponsors uscis online application, To do so, the sponsor and beneficiary must meet the following requirements:

Sponsor

Be a citizen or national of the United States.

Be a lawful permanent resident, temporary lawful resident, or conditional permanent resident.

You must have a financial income that guarantees you can help a beneficiary.

Beneficiaries

Cuban, Haitian, Nicaraguan, and Venezuelan beneficiaries must be temporary residents and are not eligible for assistance if they are in any of the following cases: