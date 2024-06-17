June 17, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

The Netflix film, inspired by true events, is shocking with its story of corruption

The Netflix film, inspired by true events, is shocking with its story of corruption

Lane Skeldon June 17, 2024 2 min read

politeness

As part of its monthly content renewal, the Netflix platform has added to its catalog a Spanish production based on real events, which has already surprised more than one viewer and is gaining more and more views.

It is a production from 2024 that seeks to show the illegal actions that lie beneath the corruption, through a continuous presentation of events that occur between current fiction and archival materials that allow us to understand how the construction and the moment were more detailed than the economy of Spain.

We are talking about “El Correo”, a feature film by Daniel Calparsoro, written by Patxi Amezcua and Alejo Fallah and starring Ivan Márquez, which will make you feel helpless at times and at other times understand how the whole money laundering process works, which grows more every time. Speed. Do you dare to indulge in this story full of lies and threats?

Mail on Netflix

This production immerses us in the life of Aaron Piper, a valet parking attendant from the city of Vallecas, who from day to day decides to use all his strategies to get into the money laundering system as a postman in order to earn money for a better salary and leave his neighborhood, which was too small for… for him. To do this he pretends to be a Belgian resident.

See also  “They achieved it after about 4 years of persistence.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Christian Nodal celebrated his first Father’s Day this way: “My little sun is always shining”

June 17, 2024 Lane Skeldon
4 min read

Cristina Porta reveals the reason she ended her friendship with Patricia Corsino

June 16, 2024 Lane Skeldon
3 min read

WWE Smackdown Report 6/14 – Randy Orton returns; Los Angeles Knight visits Logan Paul

June 15, 2024 Lane Skeldon

You may have missed

4 min read

Mexico should not go to trial in the Copa America: the former national team

June 17, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
3 min read

How to save mobile data during a flight and still use Spotify or Netflix

June 17, 2024 Roger Rehbein
3 min read

Heavy rains in Ecuador have caused a landslide that has left at least six dead and 30 missing

June 17, 2024 Phyllis Ward
3 min read

Emma Coronel posts a photo of El Chapo on Father’s Day

June 17, 2024 Winston Hale