The Netflix film, inspired by true events, is shocking with its story of corruption

As part of its monthly content renewal, the Netflix platform has added to its catalog a Spanish production based on real events, which has already surprised more than one viewer and is gaining more and more views.

It is a production from 2024 that seeks to show the illegal actions that lie beneath the corruption, through a continuous presentation of events that occur between current fiction and archival materials that allow us to understand how the construction and the moment were more detailed than the economy of Spain.

We are talking about “El Correo”, a feature film by Daniel Calparsoro, written by Patxi Amezcua and Alejo Fallah and starring Ivan Márquez, which will make you feel helpless at times and at other times understand how the whole money laundering process works, which grows more every time. Speed. Do you dare to indulge in this story full of lies and threats?

Mail on Netflix

This production immerses us in the life of Aaron Piper, a valet parking attendant from the city of Vallecas, who from day to day decides to use all his strategies to get into the money laundering system as a postman in order to earn money for a better salary and leave his neighborhood, which was too small for… for him. To do this he pretends to be a Belgian resident.