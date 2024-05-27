Benefits SNAP Brings Coupons up to U$D 3,487 for Next Few Days: Any For You? | America 2024

In May, food stamps Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) Deposits will be made from Tuesday 28th of this month to June 1st. While many have already received this assistance, some families will receive the deposit in the coming days.

SNAP Providing social assistance to low-income individuals or families to meet their food needs at retail stores, farmers markets, etc. States are responsible for distributing these resources to their citizens through cards. Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT)Through this users can buy what they need.

SNAP Administers a monthly payment schedule specifying the exact days on which beneficiaries in each state can collect. Deposits are made based on several factors such as case number, social security number and family name.

Which states will get coupons up to U$D 3,487?

Alaska, North Dakota, the Virgin Islands, Rhode Island and Vermont will receive these coupons on June 1.

Alaska: Deposits are offered by region (Rural 1, Rural 2 and Urban) and range from US$2,865 to US$3,487 depending on the number of family members. This fee is one of the highest due to high inflation.

North Dakota, Rhode Island and Vermont: Deposits vary from US$291 to US$1,751 depending on the beneficiary household.

Virgin Islands: A family of 8 pays between U$D 375 and U$D 2,252 for inflation.

Video credit: web light / Latest news today.