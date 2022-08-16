University of Lleida, among the top 150 universities in the world in agricultural sciences

The University of Lleida (UdL) is back again this year, as in the previous three, between 701 and 800 of the best universities in the world in the Shanghai ranking, which is considered one of the world’s top universities in the university rankings. The UdL is in the same category as the Universitat Politècnica de Catalunya and above Girona (801-900), but Tarragona’s Rovira i Virgili is in a better position (601-700). By academic fields, UdL achieves its best ranking in food science and technology and agricultural science, both of which fall in the job range 101 to 150. It is followed by fields of veterinary and environmental sciences, both at positions 201-300, and education, which is between 401 and 500. In the rankings Academic World Universities (ARWU), the universities are ranked one by one up to the number one hundred and from there they are ranked by blocks. The University of Barcelona, ​​the Autonomous University of Barcelona, ​​the University of Barcelona, ​​the University of Granada, the University of Valencia and the Complutense University of Madrid are among the top two hundred universities in the world this year. Harvard leads the rankings for the 20th year, Stanford remains in second place, and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) climbs to third in this edition. The Academic List ranks centers according to the number of articles published in scientific journals (particularly in nature and science), “per capita” performance in relation to the size of the institution or the number of Nobel Prize laureates who have studied or taught classes.