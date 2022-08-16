Cozcyt will conduct an admission or continuity workshop at SNI

Zacatecas. In order to maintain the ever-increasing increase in income and to reclassify Zacatecan scholars into the National Scholars System, the Zacatecan Council for Science, Technology and Innovation (Cozcyt) will hold an informational workshop to participate in the SNI 2022 Call, Director General Hammurabi Gamboa Rosales said.

The August 22-26 training is part of the strategy implemented by the state government for those interested in affiliating or reclassifying themselves in SNI, with the goal of enhancing knowledge generation and increasing the federal resources reaching the entity through economic incentives.

Gamboa Rosales highlighted the good results of the Cozcyt Income, Reclassification, and Correction workshops at SNI, where the number of Zacatecans in the system in less than a year rose from 345 to 396, placing the entity above Aguascalientes and Durango. progress has been made.

For his part, Director of Innovation and Regional Development, Luis Miguel Zapata Alvarado, announced that Cozcyt has already opened free registration for the media workshop on applications for entry and/or continuity at SNI, contact 2022 from the National Council for Science and Technology (Conacyt), with a maximum capacity of 20 1 person per session, for a total of 100 attendees.

The training will be from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm, and will be divided into nine areas in physics, mathematics, earth sciences, biology and chemistry; Social sciences; behavioral sciences, education and humanities; medicine, health sciences, agricultural sciences, agriculture, forestry and ecosystems; engineering and technological development and interdisciplinary research.

A prerequisite is that participants have a CVU from Conacyt, an updated Google Scholar profile and online registration. For more information, visit the cozcyt.gob.mx website and Cozcyt Social Networks or call (492) 921 3228, 921 2816; 925 3308.