ULL agrees to postpone medicine lessons for two million. This was announced by the President of the Cabildo de Tenerife and candidate for the Cabildo elections of the PSOE, Pedro Martín, who reports that he has reached an agreement with the University of La Laguna so that the activity of the first three courses of the Faculty of Medicine will begin at 10:00 for an additional funding of two million euros.

Related

In an elective act to expose Plan your party regarding public transportation He said that the new schedule will come into effect in the next academic year and with these new resources the college will increase its funds for research and business implementation.

Martin confirmed that this procedure can contribute to Ease the queues that occur on the TF-5 in the “peak hours” of traffic, in addition to continuing to promote the use of public transport, which in the first quarter grew by 45% and 49% in Teta and Metropolitano de Tenerife respectively.

In this way, highlight PSOE Clear Commitment to Public Transportas evidenced by the free service in 2023, to which the Cabildo board agreement was added to acquire a total of 249 buses for the amount of 88 million and the employment of Teta workers – only 230 more in 2022 – to meet the growing demand.

Martin appreciated it “Latest generation” vehicles that will save 7 tons of carbon dioxide which will cease to be emitted into the atmosphere.

The President also announced that projects for Drive two lanes BUS-HOV Between Güímar and Santa Cruz de Tenerife and between Santa Cruz de Tenerife and Las Chumberas, so that work on licenses will start soon, and the signing of agreements with municipal councils to promote the development of urban transport, in the case of Candelaria. He commented, “We want to sign more.”

ULL, required by law for sequential access to the class

About the complaints of some northern municipalities about the project Construction of the third lane TF-5 He has indicated that it is “necessary” to solve the traffic congestion but at the same time has shown willingness to meet with the affected communities and town halls – at the moment Santa Ursula and Tacoronte are dissatisfied – “to find the best fit.”