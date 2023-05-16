Claudia Sheinbaum’s mother wins the 2022 National Science Award

Mother of the Head of Government of Mexico City, Annie Pardo Simoon National Science Award 2022It is an award that has not been delivered for two years, according to the agreement, which was published today, Tuesday, in the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF).

Pardo Cemo shares the title with Roberto Escudero Derat, in the category Physical, mathematical and natural sciences. In addition, other award-winning scientists, in technology, innovation and design, are Gustavo Mora Aguilera and Edda Lydia Sciutto Conde.

this prize It is delivered to those who have produced works or works in an area investigationwhich contribute to progress Innovation, science and technology in the country.

“The 2022 National Science Prize laureates have made remarkable contributions to the various fields in which this prize is awarded, driving progress and innovation in the fields of knowledge.”

According to the call for the 2022 National Science Prize, to get to know It is a medallion-style golden scallop delivery accompanied by a metallic rosette and an honorable mention.

In addition, the winners will receive 100,000 pesos for the award, as provided by the Civil Prizes, Incentives and Gratuities Act, although this amount may vary with respect to the number of honorees.

Claudia Sheinbaum’s mother, Annie Pardo Simo, holds a Ph.D. in biochemistry from the University of Michigan National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) He has 51 years of academic seniority at the Farthest House of Studies as Professor Emeritus in the Department of Cellular Biology.