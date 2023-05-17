Master of Legal Sciences, end of call

The call for entry to the Master of Legal Sciences degree, offered by the College of Administrative and Social Sciences (FCAyS) of the Autonomous University of Baja California (UABC), will close on May 23, according to Dr. Jesica Mendeville-Torres, Coordinator of Graduate Studies.

It should be noted that this program only accepts students every two years due to its generational nature, so it is important that all those interested in enrolling begin their process as soon as possible:

1. Through the following link: Registration Form.

https://forms.gle/L98VHdKGZ3C72QKM8;

2. By e-mail at: [email protected]; oh well

3. To the Legal Science Masters Coordination Office (Desk No. 318, located on the third floor of the FCAyS office, with Dr. Jessica Mendeville-Torres from 09:00 to 19:00 from Monday to Friday until May 23, 2023)

Dr. Mandevili explained that the teacher has been recognized by the National Council for Science and Technology (CONACIT) for being part of the national postgraduate system. In addition, it offers the possibility of obtaining a dual academic degree where students have the opportunity to obtain a major in human rights awarded by the University of Toledo.

Its main objective is to enhance the professional practice of trial lawyers in two core areas: criminal law and constitutional law.

In the criminal field, issues related to regulations, legal contradictions, and procedural procedures are emphasized. For constitutional law, strong emphasis is placed on human rights.

Dr Mendeville commented that although the days and times of classes were adjusted each term, students were expected to attend classes three times a week, always after five in the afternoon, when they would generally have a lower workload.